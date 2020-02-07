GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge guide: How to find all the animals and unlock the Kraken sub

If you want to show off your skills with a camera, then the GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge lets you do just that by capturing the various animals found in the game. To get started, you need to complete the first Paparazzi Strangers and Freaks mission with Franklin, which is triggered in West Vinewood. With that done, you'll receive a message from Beverly telling you that he's signed you up for a photography competition in GTA 5, after which an email will come in from Los Santos Tourist Info. This contains a list of 20 animals that you need to snap a picture of for the grand prize - the Kraken Submarine! Take a clear shot of each one, email it to LS Tourist Info, and you'll be a step closer to finishing the GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge.

Head over the following pages, where you'll find a reference image for each animal you need to photograph along with a map of where we located it - though bear in mind that most of the wildlife can be found in multiple locations and some spawn at random so they may not necessarily be in the same place.

Table of Contents:

