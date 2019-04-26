Days Gone Horde locations: Where to find all the hordes of Freakers

Days Gone Hordes may be made up of hundreds - sometimes thousands - of Freakers, but this often means Hordes are like huge, individual bosses themselves. There’s 40 Days Gone Horde locations in total across all six regions of the map and for every single one, you’ll need to prepare because Hordes in Days Gone are tough. We’ve got all of the Days Gone Horde locations right here, along with information on how to take down a Horde in Days Gone.

Note that all these locations are where they sleep during the day. If you're hunting them at night, they are likely on the move. Also, some Hordes only appear after you've completed the story so if you can't find a specific Horde, wait till the end. Finally, there are three Hordes you fight as part of the main story that don't show up on the map, so we've only got 37 locations.

Days Gone Horde locations: Cascades

There's eight Days Gone Horde locations to be found in Cascades:

In the north-west corner of Cascades, cross a small wooden bridge and the White King Mine Horde are... well, inside the mine. Death Train Horde: Moving south and you'll find the Death Train Horde right next to the Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint, sleeping in the train carriages during the day.

Along the road heading east from the Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint, this Horde sleeps in a cave on the left. O'Leary Mountain Horde: Directly north of the safehouse where Boozer stays during the first segment of the game, inside a cave that goes into the mountain.

Right above the Little Bear Lake NERO Checkpoint, down a slope and in a cave. Grotto Caves Horde: West of the Old Pioneer Cemetery NERO Checkpoint, just north of the car park on the hill.

Directly north of Horse Creek Ambush Camp, past the railway bridge and in the side of the mountain on the east. Proxy Falls Horde: Over the stone bridge south of Horse Creek Ambush Camp, inside a cave.

Days Gone Horde locations: Belknap

Belknap has seven Days Gone Hordes for you to find:

Directly west of the Bear Creek Hot Springs Ambush Camp, inside a cave near where you visit Sarah's memorial site. Patjens Lakes Horde: Inside Rebel Rock Cave, north-west from Hot Springs camp, left of the short bridge.

Inside Lava Arch, the small cave with rope fences on either side of the walkway in the very middle of Belknap. Shadow Lake Horde: North of the Marion Forks Tunnel NERO Checkpoint, at the very top of Shadow Lake inside a cave.

Directly south of Marion Forks, inside a small cave on the east side of the road. Belknap Crater Horde: Inside a cave north-west from the Belknap Caves Ambush Camp.

Days Gone Horde locations: Lost Lake

There's only six Hordes to be found in Lost Lake:

West of Iron Mike's camp, the Westfir Horde is all the way across the lake, in a small cave just before the cluster of three building with different coloured rooves. Wapinitia Road Horde: Directly north of Berley Lake Ambush Camp, inside a small cave entrance just before the main road.

North of Iron Mike's camp, at the very top of the border between Lost Lake and Cascades, inside the signposted Metolius Lava Caves. River Flow Farms Horde: North of Iron Mike's farm, in the cave right next to the NERO Research Site.

North of Iron Mike's farm, in the cave right next to the NERO Research Site. Sherman's Camp Horde: Inside the small town called Sherman's Camp, directly west of Iron Mike's farm. The Horde sleeps inside the Level2 shop on the eastern side.

Days Gone Horde locations: Crater Lake

There's only three Hordes to be found in Crater Lake:

In the north-east corner of Crater Lake, inside a cave which has a nest in it. Burn out the nest then the horde is inside. Mt. Bailey Horde: In a cave on the north-west side of Crater Lake, directly east from the Diamond Lake camp.

Days Gone Horde locations: Highway 97

Highway 97 has a whopping 13 Hordes to be found:

In the north-west corner just north of the Aspen Butte Ambush Camp is the Solomon Hill Horde inside a huge cave. Beaver Marsh Rest Stop Horde: At the foot of the short, windy river in the snowy region, north-east from the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway NERO Checkpoint.

In the north-eastern snowy region, follow the river north and the Horde is in a cave. Sagebrush Point Horde: Further north-east, on the edge of the snowy part of Highway 97 is this Horde inside another cave by a power line tower.

A few steps east from the Sagebrush Point Horde is another Horde inside a cave on the other side of a small pond. Chemult Station Horde: Inside some train carriages south of Chemult is another Horde.

On the north side of Chemult is a Horde inside a cave by the river. Chemult Community College Horde: Down at the Chemult Community College is another Horde, close to the NERO Checkpoint.

East of the Chemult Community College on the otherside of the highway is another Horde, near the road obstruction. Rum Rye Gulch Horde: South of the Chemult Community College and down the ridge is another Horde in a cave.

Along the same ridge to the west is yet another cave with a Horde inside. Friendship Ridge Horde: East of the gas station is another Horde over the river, before the Bare Bay Ambush Camp.

