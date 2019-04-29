How to store weapons in Days Gone, use your gun locker and be ready for anything

Knowing how to store weapons in Days Gone can make all the difference when taking on a horde, camp or mission - what guns you need can change and swapping them out at your weapon locker can make all the difference. You'll discover the weapon locker early in the game, but it's not clearly explained how it works. Basically there's good news and bad news - you can store weapons, but only ones you've unlocked or bought.

The Days Gone weapon locker

There are a lot of guns in Days Gone that vary in condition, damage and overall effectiveness. Some you find in the world, some you buy, and a few you'll earn for completing missions and storylines. You'll want to switch them up from time to time because while a heavy hitting LMG is great against the horde, it's less useful if you want to snipe through an ambush camp. That's where the Days Gone gun locker comes in.

Any weapons you unlock through the story or buy are automatically added here. You can then find it at any of your safehouses - it's the hard to miss giant safe with 'Safe' written on it. It can also be accessed from any weapon vendors you meet as you play on the far right after 'Weapons' and 'Supplies'.

How to store weapons in Days Gone

Anything you've bought or earned in game will sit in the Deacon's gun locker, ready to be selected and used as your Primary, Sidearm or Special weapon. However, that's it: you can't store anything you pick up in the world. It's a pain because at the start of the game you'll often find better guns lying around. If you want to keep them, then you'll have to... keep them. They can't be saved and often you'll be forced to drop them and lose them forever aanyway, either because you've run out of ammo, or because you need to use something else.

At the start this can be annoying, but as you earn trust with survivor camps you'll unlock newer and improved weapons permanently. It doesn't take too long in Days Gone before you can buy equivalent or better guns compared what you might pick up, and some weapons can only be bought. So while it's annoying to not be able to store found weapons initially, it all evens out because you'll eventually end up with all the best guns in your weapon locker.