Days Gone NERO Injector locations: where to find all the syringes to boost your health, stamina and focus

You'll want to find as many Days Gone NERO injector locations as you can. These magic syringes can be used to boost your health, stamina and focus, a slow-mo aiming ability. You'll find some at the NERO checkpoints that also double up as fast travel points once you've powered them up. The rest will be at NERO Research Stations which tend to be more remote and can involve bike jumps or exploring to reach. You'll need to upgrade you bikes speed and, realistically, have nitrous installed to fund some of the harder to reach places.
There are 30 in all, 10 for each ability, so while you can concentrate on building up certain skills first, you will eventually max them all out. What you want to improve most will depend on what you're doing so here's our advice:
- Health - Good for general gameplay but not essential until you meet more dangerous enemies give the ease with which you can heal.
- Stamina - very important for running away, especially early game when you might accidentally find a horde and not have the Stamina to escape.
- Focus - you'll need to unlock the Focus Shot skill to use this but it's invaluable if you're going up against hordes, giving you a slow-mo aim to keep the tide at bay.
Where to all Days Gone NERO Injector locations
As we mentioned you'll find Nero injectors at checkpoints, which are permanently marked on the amp, and research stations which have to be found and disappear once you've claimed the syringe. These research stations will be marked if you get close enough, and finding the bunker at cleared Ambush Camps will also note them on your map. They usually also have a red flashing beacon that makes a noise but that's of limited use if it's hidden in a cave or at an areas you can't reach without a bike jump.
To speed things along though we've found them all for you.
- During the mission to find sterile bandages for Boozer you’ll find the Little Bear Lake NERO Checkpoint and your first injector.
- During the mission Spy on the NERO Researcher you’ll sneak around some caves. After it’s done go back inside the caves to find a NERO Research Site and injector.
- Old Pioneer Cemetery NERO checkpoint.
- Iron Butte Pass NERO Checkpoint.
- Horse Lake NERO checkpoint.
- Marion Forks Tunnel NERO checkpoint.
- There's a NERO research station with a NERO Injector at the crashed chopper. Look for a path leading to a ramp that you can jump over to reach with your bike.
- There’s a cave here near some water with a NERO Research Station inside is. Head in there to find the injector.
- During the Bounty to find Anderson mission you’ll have to search a Runners Cave, you Can find a NERO Research Station and injector inside.
- There’s a house here with a NERO Injector inside.
- There's a NERO research Station in a cave by the wall of a wooden fenced base.
- There’s a NERO Research Station and on small island. Use the ramp where the land si closest to the island to reach it on your bike.
- There's a NERO Research Station and injector in a cave at the top of a mountain. Get as close as you can to the marker and then look for a ledge you can climb up. Once you're up then follow the path up.
- There’s a NERO research site with a NERO injector here you can reach by jumping a nearby ramp.
- There’s a NERO Research Site under the bridge here with a NERO injector.
- There's a tree trunk stretched between two rocky outcrops here on either side of the road. Use the ramp on the higher rocky side to jump to a crashed helicopter where you'll find a NERO Research Station and Injector.
- Pillette Bridge NERO checkpoint.
- Chemult Community College NERO Checkpoint base.
- Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway NERO Checkpoint.
- Santiam Tunnel NERO checkpoint.
- You’ll find a railway bridge here with NERO research site and injector, on the far side.
- Old Sawmill NERO Checkpoint.
- There's a NERO Research Station here you'll have to reach on bike via a path leading to a rock ramp. One you've cleared the jump look for a ledge to the right that you can climb and follow the path around to find a crashed chopper.
- Rogue Tunnel NERO Checkpoint.
- Spruce Lake Nero Checkpoint.
- There’s are two islands here, and a NERO Research Station on the furthest one. Use the ramp on the shore to reach the first island and then you can swim across to the second and grab the injector.
- There’s a NERO Research Site and an injector here near the mountainside, next to a screamer body on a table.
- You'll find a NERO Research Station injector inside the White King Mine here. But also a Horde so maybe go there at night while they're off doing horde things in the forest.
- There's a NERO Research Station tucked away on the mountainside here. While it might look high up there's no fancy tricks needed to reach it, just ride up there on your bike and grab the shot.
- There's another easy to find injector here, horde aside. Just look for the cave, head inside and find a NERO Research Station and the injector at the back.