GTA 5 Monkey Mosaics location guide: Where to find every piece of tiled simian art

If you have an appreciation for street art, you may want to go out and spot the GTA 5 monkey mosaics that have appeared around Los Santos and Blaine County. To get started, you need to finish the Complications mission with Franklin, after which you'll receive a text from Lamar informing you that interesting artwork has been popping up around town. In order to collect each piece of art in GTA 5, you need to use your phone camera to take a picture of it. Once you've done that for all 50 designs you'll unlock some special Space Monkey styled clothing for Trevor, and this will also make the final task available for completion, which unlocks the special Dinka Go Go Monkey Blista vehicle. Read on, and we'll show you where to find every elusive GTA 5 monkey mosaic so you can build your graffiti collection.

