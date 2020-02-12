GTA 5 100% completion guide: Everything you need to do to max out your completion rating

It's an extremely coveted award to receive, and with good reason as reaching GTA 5 100% completion takes a lot of skill and effort. As well as the usual progress requirements such as completing all of the GTA 5 story missions and Franklin's Strangers and Freaks side quests, there are races to complete, collectibles to find, activities to undertake, and so much more. To help you out with this mammoth task, we've put together this list of everything you need to do to hit that elusive GTA 5 100% completion rating, so here's every activity required to max out your progress.

Complete all story missions, including all assassination missions from Lester. Read our GTA 5 Stock Market and Lester's Assassination Missions guide for more detail.

Complete all of Tonya's towing missions with Franklin.

Complete all of Beverly's paparazzo missions with Franklin.

Complete Hao's Shift Work mission with Franklin.

Complete all of Barry's missions with Franklin.

Complete Mary-ann's Exercising Demons mission with Franklin.

Complete all of Dom's extreme sports missions.

Complete all 6 Off-Road Races. Off-Road races unlock after completing Crystal Maze with Trevor.

with Trevor. Complete all 5 Street Races. Street Races unlock after completing Hao's Shift Work mission with Franklin.

mission with Franklin. Complete all 4 Sea Races. Sea Races unlock after completing Hood Safari with Trevor.

with Trevor. Score at least a Bronze in 3 rounds with each weapon type at the Shooting Range. The Shooting Range can be visited inside any AmmuNation.

Score at least a Bronze in all 12 lessons at Flight School. Flight School unlocks while preparing for The Merryweather Heist .

. Complete all Heli and Base parachute jumps.

Get a lap dance at a strip club.

Complete 14 (out of 57) Random Events. When the radar flashes white and a blue dot appears, go to the location for a random event.

Collect and return all 50 spaceship parts to Omega. Read our GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations guide for more detail.

Collecting all 50 Letter Scraps and complete the Dreyfuss' confrontation. Read our GTA 5 Letter Scraps locations guide for more detail.

Complete 25 (out of 50) Under the Bridges. Read our GTA 5 Under The Bridge locations guide for more detail.

Complete 8 (out of 15) Knife Flights.

Complete 25 (out of 50) Stunt Jumps. Read our GTA 5 Stunt Jump locations guide for more detail.

Purchase 5 money-generating properties. More will be available for purchase as the game progresses.

Purchase a vehicle on the web.

Visit the cinema.

Walk and play with Chop.

Hire a prostitute.

Make a booty call to a stripper.

Rob a shop.

Complete 4 friend activities: go to a bar, visit a strip club, watch a movie, and play darts with at least one other of the game's protagonists.

Participate in golf, darts, and tennis at least once, and enter 3 triathlon races.

