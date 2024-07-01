Where to find GTA Online ATM locations to deposit your cash

Finding one of the GTA Online ATM locations can feel important if you're carrying around a large amount of cash, as some of this can be stolen from you by other players if they kill you or send a mugger to attack you. While the maximum you're likely to lose is $10,000 from a mugging, it's still a risk you should avoid as there's almost no reason to carry cash in hand, and if you've been busy tracking down GTA Online Bounty Hunting targets or completing GTA Online Dispatch Work for the LSPD then you can quickly rack up a lot of money that's left burning a hole in your pocket. To resolve this issue, here's how to find ATM locations in GTA Online and advice on how to deposit your cash fast.

How to find GTA Online ATM locations

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Wherever you are in Southern San Andreas, you're never far away from one of the many GTA Online ATM locations. The easiest way to find your nearest cash machine is to open the Interaction Menu and move down to Quick GPS, then tap right on the d-pad a few times until ATM comes up as the option and select it. This will put a Waypoint on your map showing where the ATM is, and if you're in a vehicle then you'll also be shown the fastest route to get there. In addition to these, you'll also find an ATM in any of the Convenience Stores you can enter, though these won't get tagged if you use the Quick GPS ping.

How to deposit cash quickly in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It should be noted that while GTA Online ATM locations can be found with the above method, you don't actually need to visit these cash machines to make a deposit! It's possible to magically deposit or withdraw money directly through your in-game phone, where you can also see your recent transactions. To do this, pull up your phone and open the Internet, before selecting Money and Services on the top bar and scrolling down to the Maze Bank option at the bottom of the list – note that this is different to the Maze Bank Foreclosures option higher up where you can invest in new properties. Once you're on the Maze Bank website, you'll have access to all of the options you'd normally see at an ATM location in GTA Online, which means you can deposit (or withdraw) your cash with the added bonus that you don't have to travel anywhere to do it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.