How to get GTA Online Police Uniforms and dress as a cop

Getting access to GTA Online Police Uniforms can help you to set up a more immersive experience, whether you're planning to roleplay or you're taking on some of the law enforcement-adjacent activities that have been launched more recently. Although there have been several additions made that give you opportunities to work on the right side of the law, the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update is noticeably absent of any cop outfits to fully integrate yourself into the line of duty. This means you'll be completing GTA Online Dispatch Work for Vincent Effenburger or tracking down GTA Online Bounty Hunting targets with Jenette Eccles in civilian clothing, which can feel a bit wrong. To try and put that right, here's how to get various Police Uniforms in GTA Online.

GTA Online Police Uniforms - Prison Guard

The Prison Guard outfits are the only official law enforcement clothing you can access legitimately in GTA Online, and you may already have them unlocked if you've completed the Prison Guard strand of the Vault Keycards prep mission for the Diamond Casino Heist. To purchase them once unlocked, head to a clothing store then interact at the counter to browse outfits and select Outfits: Diamond Casino Heist > Prison Guards.

GTA Online Police Uniforms - IAA Agent

For a more upmarket law enforcement look, it's possible to glitch access to the IAA Agent outfits. You can do this by following the process below:

Visit the U.L. Paper marker in Pillbox Hill, or access via your phone if you've already completed the Operation Paper Trail missions, and initiate any mission.

Select the IAA Agent outfit you want to access then start the mission.

Open the Interaction Menu then select Appearance and scroll down to Illuminated Clothing, then keep tapping right on the d-pad to cycle through the options for at least 30 seconds.

Now do nothing for 15 minutes until you're kicked for inactivity.

Wait a few seconds on the kick screen, then follow the prompt to return to GTA Online and you should spawn wearing the IAA Agent outfit.

Head to any clothing shop, interact at the counter then follow the Edit Saved Outfits prompt and you can save the IAA Agent outfit to a slot, then access it again at any point from a shop or your wardrobe.

GTA Online Police Uniforms - Police and NOOSE Tactical

For a more intense approach to law enforcement attire, you can also glitch access to the Police and NOOSE Tactical outfits. This process requires working with another player if you want the NOOSE Tactical outfit, though you may be able to secure the Police Tactical outfit if a random player jumps into the match with you. Here's how to do it:

Bookmark the NOOSE/POLICE Job via the Rockstar Social Club, then quit and reload GTA Online if you're already in it.

Open your Bookmarked Jobs through the Online menu and select the NOOSE/POLICE Job to host it, or get another player to do that and invite you.

The Host will get the Police Tactical outfit, while the second player gets the NOOSE Tactical outfit, so decide with the other player who will get what.

If you don't have another player to work with, use Auto-Invite Matchmaking to try and bring in a random player so you can start the Job.

When the Job begins you'll switch to the Police or NOOSE Tactical outfit, then open the Interaction Menu > Appearance > Accessories and select a pair of Glasses to wear.

Now open your phone, select Job List in middle then follow the trash prompt (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox) to quit, and you'll respawn in free mode with the Police or NOOSE Tactical outfit on.

As before, go to a clothing shop and interact at the counter, then follow the Edit Saved Outfits prompt and you can save the Police or NOOSE Tactical outfit to a slot for future access from a shop or your wardrobe.

GTA Online Police Uniforms - Cop Outfit

The most sought-after Police Uniform in GTA Online is the Cop outfit, representing the iconic dark blue police uniform and badge look. Unfortunately this outfit has been blacklisted by Rockstar, so although it's possible to glitch access to it you can't save it like the other outfits listed here and you'll lose it at the end of your session. You definitely need a second player to help you get this, and here's how it works:

Get another player to bookmark the Cops 'n' Crooks I Job via the Rockstar Social Club, then quit and reload GTA Online so it's visible.

Have that player open their Bookmarked Jobs through the Online menu and select the Cops 'n' Crooks I Job to host it, then send you an invite.

As the joining player you'll be assigned the Hunters team, and when the Job begins you'll switch to the Cop outfit.

Open the Interaction Menu > Appearance > Accessories and select a pair of Glasses to wear.

Now open your phone, select Job List in middle then follow the trash prompt (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox) to quit, and you'll respawn in free mode wearing the Cop outfit.

You can use the Cop outfit for the rest of the session and customize it at clothing shops, however you won't be able to save it as it will disappear then you leave the session, so if you want to get it again you'll need to repeat the above process.

