How to arrest suspects in The Precinct and bring them in

Knowing how to arrest suspects in The Precinct is key to performing your role as a rookie cop, if you want to take out the trash by removing criminals from the mean streets of Averno City. Following in your father's footsteps means you have some big shoes to fill, and you're immediately thrown into the deep end with an armed robbery to deal with on day one, which can be confusing to resolve when you don't unlock your police handbook containing the official procedures until the next day. To help you get through your first shift, here's how to arrest the suspects in The Precinct.

How to arrest a suspect in The Precinct

(Image credit: Kwalee)

To arrest a suspect in The Precinct, you first need to restrain them. If they have already surrendered then you can just approach them and follow the 'Restrain' prompt, but if they are currently evading you then you need to deplete their blue Resistance Meter first to make them comply. You can do this by repeatedly hitting the Voice Order button (Square on PS5, X on XSX), though more determined suspects may need to be tackled and physically restrained. Make sure you follow the 'Read Rights' prompt while restraining the suspect.

(Image credit: Kwalee)

Once the suspect is restrained, you should check their ID for any outstanding warrants, and if they have been acting suspiciously then also search them for items. To complete the arrest in The Precinct, you need to select the 'Resolve' prompt, which will then give you the 'Arrest Suspect' prompt to finish the process. With that done, you can choose from the Escort Options to either Escort Suspect back to the precinct (on foot or in a patrol vehicle), or call in an Escort Unit to come and collect them.

