How to smuggle in Starfield and Contraband explained

Smuggling in Starfield, and knowing how to sell contraband, is risky business and something that's going to be a bit unclear initially. Anyone who fights pirates will often find some sort of stolen loot or illegal gear on board their ship - but then what do you do with it? There's no system in Starfield for legitimately handing in evidence or stolen items to the authorities for a reward, so at first it might seem like your options are to abandon it in space or just get caught with it you're told that you have a zero percent chance of smuggling success.

However, there is a way to smuggle contraband in Starfield successfully, and it all comes down to ship builds, using shielded cargo and a scan jammer to hide cargo and boost your chances of successfully getting it past customs. We'll explain contraband smuggling in Starfield below, with everything you need to know about how to make money with this illicit activity.

What do you do with contraband in Starfield?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you've found contraband in Starfield, or stolen goods, you need to find a vendor who will accept to buy it off you, and this isn't always easy. The best option is, if you've joined the Crimson Fleet Pirates, to head to their base of The Key in Kryx and pawn it to any of the merchants there - there's no law to catch you while you're doing that. Still, if you want to try and sell it somewhere else, you'll need to sneak it past the law surrounding that world, which means you'll have to successfully smuggle it..

How to smuggle in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Smuggling in Starfield is a system that requires a very specific sort of ship module, and some understanding about how it works.

If you want to smuggle contraband in Starfield, here's the most basic version of how to do it:

Equip your ship in the Starfield ship customization with a "Shielded Cargo Hold". Obtain the contraband and place it inside your cargo hold using the terminal from the cockpit. Plot a course and fly into the orbit of the planet you want to smuggle it to (for a flight refresher, check our guide on how to fly and grav jump in Starfield. As you enter it, the law enforcement ships from the local Starfield factions will scan your ship. There will then be a percentage chance of how likely your contraband is to go undetected (determined by factors we'll explain below). If successful, you'll be waved through and permitted to land on the planet as usual.

Of course, if the law catches what you've got, that's when things get tricky - the player can either pay a fine and give up the contraband, get dragged to jail, or try and blast their way through, none of which is ideal. Frankly, we found the best move was simply to quicksave before step 3 and reload if we got caught.

How to increase your chances of smuggling successfully

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The odds of smuggling successfully in Starfield are determined by a few factors:

Shielded cargo space versus contraband. The more space you have for "Shielded Cargo" (determined by the size of the hold and how many of them you have installed), the better, and the less contraband you have, the less likely you are to be caught.

The more space you have for "Shielded Cargo" (determined by the size of the hold and how many of them you have installed), the better, and the less contraband you have, the less likely you are to be caught. Scan Jammers. Scan Jammers are modules for your ship that simply increase your chance of smuggling successfully when they're installed, though they only improve the odds of success and can't be used as a substitute for a Shielded Cargo Hold. The more, and better, Scan Jammers you have, the more likely you are to succeed.

So for example, Crimson Fleet Pirate Herb has a Shielded Cargo Hold on his ship that can hold 200KG of cargo. If he fills it to the brim with 200KG of contraband, he's pretty likely to get caught. However, he's much less likely to be caught if he dumps most of it until he only has 10KG of contraband, or if he adds more Shielded Cargo Holds, so now it's 200KG of Contraband lost somewhere in 2000KG of Shielded Cargo Space. Then he sticks a couple of Scan Jammers on his ship to add a little bonus chance to success, and flies into UC space with his fingers crossed.

Where to get Starfield shielded cargo holds or scan jammers

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are two ways to get a shielded cargo hold and scan jammer in Starfield that we know of:

Steal a ship with them already installed . If you know how to steal ships in Starfield, try stealing a pirate ship from the Crimson Fleet - they usually have at least a basic Shielded Cargo Hold installed.

. If you know how to steal ships in Starfield, try stealing a pirate ship from the Crimson Fleet - they usually have at least a basic Shielded Cargo Hold installed. Buy them from Pirates. The only vendor we've found who sells Shielded Cargo Holds and Scan Jammers at the moment is at The Key, the base of the Crimson Fleet Pirates, so you'll probably want to join up with them. No legitimate and legal seller will distribute these things, so the more regulated Starfield cities aren't likely to be much help.

How to make money smuggling contraband in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The best way to make money smuggling in Starfield is through the Crimson Fleet Pirates, unsurprisingly - it's a major part of what they do. They have a mission board on The Key where players can take various smuggling missions, but players can also sell contraband that they find here too.

Where to find Contraband in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Contraband is most easily found in pirate bases, whether it's the Crimson Fleet, Spacers, Ecliptics or so on. Look for the yellow arrow in the corner, but we found the easiest way to obtain contraband was to hook up with the Freestar Rangers in Akila City and use their mission board to hunt pirate ships - then once you learn how to dock in Starfield and board ships, you can fight your way onto it and steal whatever loot they have. Nobody experiences vice like a vice cop, after all.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission