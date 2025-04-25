How to sell stolen items in Oblivion Remastered

If you're finding it difficult to resist the temptation to snatch up anything within arms reach in Cyrodiil, you're probably wondering how to sell items in Oblivion Remastered. Becoming a thief in Oblivion is an exceptionally lucrative way to pass the time whilst exploring the wilds, but you'll find that most merchants don't want to touch stolen goods. Go figure.

Remember, any item in the world marked with a red hand is considered owned. If you get caught picking it up – whether it was an accident or on purpose – within view of an NPC, you're either going to upset the owner or get the local guard coming after you. If you're successful in your mission though, you'll want to know how to sell stolen items and get some gold for your efforts. I'm going to walk you through all of that below, because there's more to a life of crime in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered than joining the Thieves Guild.

Oblivion Remastered: How to sell stolen items

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The best way to sell stolen items in Oblivion Remastered is to find a fence – that's a specialized merchant who is only too happy to handle goods you shouldn't have in your inventory. The easiest way to offload stolen items is to learn how to join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered , which will start you down a life of crime in Cyrodiil.

Once you've joined the Thieves Guild (and learned how to lockpick in Oblivion Remastered like a pro) you can begin to sell stolen goods to Ongar the World-Weary in Bruma. Ongar has an awesome purchase limit of 600 gold and can frequently be found in Olav's Tap and Tack or in his home, south of the main church. If you're in need of a higher purchase limit, keep completing quests for the Thieves Guild as this will unlock more fences across most of the major cities.

If you want to keep track of the fences in Oblivion Remastered, you'll want to pay a visit to Armand Christophe. Head back to the location where you first completed the Thieves Guild entrance trial in the Imperial City Waterfront at midnight and select the "About the Thieves Guild" dialogue option. This will prompt Armand to give a list of all available fences in Oblivion.

Oblivion Remastered: How to sell stolen items without joining the Thieves Guild

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are ways to sell stolen items in Oblivion Remastered without joining the Thieves Guild, but the options are limited. There's a single fence you can find along the road between Imperial City and Bravil; the owner of the Inn of Ill Omen will take your stolen items, but sadly Manheim Maulhand only has a purchase limit of 50 Gold.

In addition, there are some other tricks you can use to sell stolen items in all versions of Oblivion. Firstly, if you have stolen an unenchanted weapon or armor, you can enchant that item yourself to remove its stolen status – allowing you to then freely sell it on. Should you want to sell stolen alchemy ingredients or food for whatever reason, you can simply craft them into a potion – the fact that the base elements were originally stolen won't be deduced by any unsuspecting merchants in the world.

Want to get even better at swiping goods from unsuspecting people? Then you'll want to know how to level up in Oblivion Remastered to improve your stealth skills.