After nearly 30 years buried in Bethesda lore, ex-dev isn't sure what to make of The Elder Scrolls 6: "They're making something different than what I would have done, and so I don't know how I'm going to feel"

As the grueling wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 news continues, Bethesda Game Studios veteran Kurt Kuhlmann looks ahead to the upcoming RPG – and he's not yet quite sure how he'll feel about it.

Speaking in a recent interview with Reece "Kiwi Talkz" Reilly on YouTube, Kuhlmann, the so-called "lore master" who worked on gems like the original Oblivion and Skyrim, says his feelings regarding the new Elder Scrolls game will likely resemble his thoughts on another entry he didn't directly contribute to himself – The Elder Scrolls Online.

"They have their own team," he recalls. "They have their own ideas. We're not in charge of it anymore."

"It's now out there," he continues, "and they're going to make something different than what we would have done – that doesn't mean it's bad, obviously."

Things are panning out similarly with the sixth Elder Scrolls title for the former Bethesda developer. "The Elder Scrolls 6, same deal," explains Kuhlmann. "They're making something different than what I would have done, and so I don't know how I'm going to feel when I see it, right?"

The ex-dev will experience The Elder Scrolls 6 much like the rest of us will, then, without any knowledge of what's to come: "It is definitely going to be a new experience for me… I don't know anything about what the game is."

Kuhlmann isn't necessarily distraught about not knowing, either. "It's probably for it's probably for the best that I don't know, right?" he says. "Even if I was allowed to know, there's nothing I can do about it."

He concludes, "If I like it or dislike it, it's out of my hands."

Seven years have passed since The Elder Scrolls 6 debuted with a short teaser at E3 in 2018. Since then, little news about the new RPG has surfaced, not including passing references like the post-Oblivion Remastered mention from Todd Howard or the NPC auction that raised $85,000. There's no telling when we'll hear more, but here's hoping it impresses fans and industry veterans like Kuhlmann alike.



