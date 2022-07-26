What are the latest GTA Online new weapons

GTA Online new weapons provide the perfect opportunity to upgrade your arsenal, and help you to better arm yourself in your fight against other players, the police, or whoever else you decide to target in the online world. Thanks to years of updates there are now around 100 different weapons available in GTA Online, ranging from basic knuckledusters and pool cues all the way up to wildly futuristic GTA Online new guns such as the Up-n-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and Widowmaker inspired by in-game cartoon Republican Space Rangers. If you want to own the freshest shooters, then these are the GTA Online new weapons to be added to the cache.

GTA Online new weapons - The Precision Rifle

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The latest addition to the GTA Online new weapons is the Precision Rifle, which is available to purchase now at Ammu-Nation stores and was added as part of the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update. This bolt-action gun delivers great accuracy over a long range, meaning you can use it to pick off targets from a distance – but although it functions much like a sniper rifle you can't equip a scope to it, which does mean you can't easily hit enemies after they've gone beyond a certain point.

In fact, once you've shelled out the hefty initial purchase price of $450,000 – reduced if you have discounts available and cheaper if you buy from the armory housed in The Agency – you'll find that there are no scopes, silencers, extended clips, or any other modifications available other than cosmetic upgrades, which if you want to change the looks of your Precision Rifle are as follows:

Black tint - included as standard

Army tint - $5000

Green tint - $5250

Orange tint - $5500

LSPD tint - $5750

Pink tint - $7500

Gold tint - $10000

Platinum tint - $12500

Data miners have also found reference to a new Service Rifle when searching through the latest game update files, but at the time of writing that has not been officially released at Ammu-Nation stores or elsewhere. As soon as any more GTA Online new weapons become available, we'll add them here.