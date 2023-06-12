What's new in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update sees players taking to the skies, with a focus on aircraft as you band together with other guns for hire to form an elite airborne squad. Prepare for explosive battles ahead as you take on one of the greatest foes in GTA Online, the imposing private militia of Merryweather Security, and try to prevent them from eliminating all criminal competition in the region. There are also a large number of experience improvements arriving to make life easier, so if you want to know what to expect then here's what the San Andreas Mercenaries update for GTA Online will bring.

Yes, when the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update launches on June 13 it will be available on PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. Almost all of the features will be available on previous gen consoles, so if you haven't upgraded then you don't need to worry about missing out, as Rockstar are committed to supporting all of those platforms as far as possible.

You'll be taking on Merryweather Security in a new storyline

In the new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries story missions you'll be joining forces with Charlie Reed, an expert pilot and aircraft mechanic, to create a squadron called the Los Santos Angels and take on daring high-value contracts. In these you'll be going head-to-head with Merryweather Security, the infamous private military company, to shut down their corrupt practices and prevent them from driving all criminal competition out of San Andreas. Expect plenty of explosive set pieces, as Merryweather won't go down without a fight.

The Mammoth Avenger is getting a serious upgrade

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is heavily focused on aircraft, and the main area of development is with the Mammoth Avenger. You'll work with Charlie to convert this huge aircraft into an aerial command center, from which you can run operations and upgrade weapon systems. This will also unlock fresh ventures to expand your criminal empire, including attacking high-value moving targets to steal cash and supplies.

Fresh vehicles are on their way

Of course, this wouldn't be a proper update unless there were some GTA Online New Cars included, so you can expect a selection of fresh rides appearing across the Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos dealerships. At this stage we don't know too much about these new arrivals, though what appears to be an electric muscle car has been spotted which is bound to divide opinion amongst players.

PS5 and Xbox Series players can track their progress

One feature of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update that is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series players is the addition of a Career Progress tracker, which can be accessed either through the pause menu or the main menu screen. This will help players get an overview of their progression and the status of their criminal empire, so you can see exactly what you've achieved so far.

There are lots of experience improvements being made

Following feedback received, the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is introducing another wave of experience improvements. Some highlights from these include being able to claim all destroyed vehicles at once while calling Mors Mutual Insurance, adding custom description tags to garages so it's easier to find vehicles when calling the Mechanic, and being able to complete GTA Online Taxi Work using the Willard Eudora or Classique Broadway if you've applied the Taxi Livery to them. A new Register as a Boss option is being added to the Interaction Menu to streamline the Securoserv system, and if you quick restart a mission then your Body Armor levels will be restocked to their initial level so you can't deplete your supplies completely.

GTA+ Members can access The Vinewood Car Club

Finally, players who are subscribed to GTA+ will have access to The Vinewood Car Club, which is a premium service for members to check out a curated selection on vehicles. These can be delivered to your location in Freemode, taken for a test drive, and purchased if desired at a discount of at least 20%. You can also view the monthly complimentary GTA+ vehicle when visiting The Vinewood Car Club, and claim it directly while you're there.

