How to complete GTA Online Taxi Work

GTA Online Taxi Work has finally made its way into Los Santos and Blaine County, allowing you to earn some cash on the side by getting onto the books of the Downtown Cab Co. and shuttling passengers around the city. Driving taxis is a well established side mission in the series dating all the way back to GTA3, so it's actually surprising that it's taken so long to add this pastime to GTA Online, but at least it's here now. There are some significant changes from the manic dashes against the clock we've seen in previous iterations, so if you want to find out more then here's how to complete Taxi Work in GTA Online.

Where to start GTA Online Taxi Work

When GTA Online Taxi Work becomes available (which should be immediately), you'll receive a text message from the Downtown Cab Co. confirming this, and a map marker for their office will appear south of the Diamond Resort and Casino.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Head to this location, then walk past the big arm wrestling marker under the awning and head up the stairs, interacting with the doors at the top to start GTA Online Taxi Work. You'll collect your cabbie licence and spawn outside in a Vapid Taxi, where your first customer will then appear as a blue character on the map. If you own a personal Vapid Taxi, which can now be purchased as one of the GTA Online new cars, you can simply click the right stick while driving it to initiate Taxi Work without having to visit the Downtown Cab Co. to collect a vehicle.

How to complete fares in GTA Online Taxi Work

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

This iteration of GTA Online Taxi Work is somewhat different to those that have come before, in that you only have access to one customer per trip and there's no time limit to complete the fare. Make your way to the flashing blue character on the map to find your customer, then click the left stick to beep your horn so they get in, before following the route to their destination.

Their tip is much greater than the base fare, but it gradually reduces over time and if you crash into things, so you'll make the most profit if you drive quickly and safely to the drop off point. That being said, you don't lose much money for each fender-bender, so don't stress too much about the occasional bumps here and there. You can continue Taxi Work until you either hold the button to exit the vehicle, destroy the cab, or get a wanted level.

GTA Online Taxi Work Rewards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The main GTA Online Taxi Work rewards are of course the fares and tips you collect, and although they start at around $1,000 a trip and increase with each consecutive customer you deliver to a maximum of 10 in a row, you're never going to make a huge amount of cash from this side hustle. However, the first time you complete 10 fares in a row, you'll unlock the trade price for the Vapid Taxi at Warstock Cache & Carry, reducing it by 25% from $650,000 to $487,500.

Players have also found information to suggest that completing 50 taxi fares in total will unlock the Downtown Cab Company livery for the Classique Broadway, while completing 10 stunt jumps during Taxi Work will award the Downtown Cab Company livery for the Willard Eudora, both pictured above. However, at the time of writing neither of these vehicles have been released yet, and it's also not clear if you'll actually be able to use them for future Taxi Work or if these finishes are purely cosmetic. We'll add further information on this, when it is known.