How to complete the GTA Online On Parade mission

GTA Online On Parade is the third mission in the GTA Online Project Overthrow storyline, and unlocks the trade price for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju jet by completing it. As one of the new planes added with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, Charlies Reed's mission has gained players' interest for the huge saving it can provide on that purchase. It's also incredibly difficult and frustrating once you reach the final showdown! For all of the information you need, here's how to complete On Parade in GTA Online.

How to complete On Parade in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you've completed previous missions Reporting for Duty and Falling In, you can start GTA Online On Parade in the same way by accessing the Operations Terminal within your Avenger. This will take you to the hangars at Fort Zancudo, where you need to board an F-160 Raiju jet and take it for a test flight guided by Charlie Reed. Engage Stealth Mode by tapping right on the d-pad, and then fly through Raton Canyon to avoid the Merryweather Air Defense Systems. Following that, you'll need to perform various aerial manoeuvres, then destroy a series of Augmented Reality targets hovering in the sky. You'll eventually be instructed to return to Fort Zancudo, and this is when the mission really begins.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As you head back to Fort Zancudo you'll be intercepted by Merryweather helicopters and jets, so you'll need to employ the flying skills you've just been practicing to avoid their attacks and take them out. Finally, you'll come up against Merryweather's own Avenger, and this is the part of the mission causing players the most problems. The Avenger will soak up a huge amount of damage before it finally goes down, so our advice is to hold in the left stick to switch your jet to VTOL mode, then hover above the Avenger and keep circling it to avoid their missiles while launching your own until it's eventually downed. This is much easier if you can find at least one other player to team up with to share attacking duties, though it can be done solo with patience and a little luck.

How to get the trade price for the F-160 Raiju

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you've completed the GTA Online On Parade mission, you'll be able to access the trade price for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju that you fly during that assignment. Visit the Warstock Cache & Carry website through your in-game phone, select the F-160 Raiju, then choose the trade price to save yourself a whopping $1.7m on your purchase.

