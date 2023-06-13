How to start the GTA Online Project Overthrow missions

The GTA Online Project Overthrow missions form the backbone of the latest update, laying out the storyline of taking on the Merryweather Security private army to prevent them from driving out all criminal competition. As you begin the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update you'll be contacted by Charlie Reed, an expert mechanic and pilot who's putting together an elite squadron known as the Los Santos Angels – and he wants you as its leader. However, joining Charlie and the rest of the crew in GTA Online isn't as simple as heading to a mission marker, as you need to invest in certain assets before you can get things underway, so here's how to start Project Overthrow in GTA Online.

How to start Project Overthrow in GTA Online

When you start playing GTA Online after the update, you should receive a phone call from Charlie laying out his plans for the Los Santos Angels. You'll then be directed to purchase the Avenger plane and Operations Terminal upgrade from Warstock Cache & Carry, where the option is easy to overlook in the top-right corner of the website. The Avenger and Operations Terminal combined will set you back a cool $4,900,000, so if you're not already flush then you may need to go and make money fast in GTA Online so you can pay the bill.

Once you've purchased the upgraded Avenger, it will be instantly delivered to an industrial area in Cypress Flats as indicated on the map above, and Charlie will be added as a contact in your phone. Head on down there, then approach the blue mission marker at the rear of your new aircraft to get onboard.

Once inside the Avenger, walk to the back past the weapon workshop (if you opted to install it) to find the Operations Terminal with the Los Santos Angels logo on it. As you approach it you'll be given the option to Register as a Boss, either as a Securoserv CEO or Motorcycle Club President (if you've unlocked both options), which will then take you to an options screen. Select Project Overthrow on the left, and you'll be taken to the lobby to begin your first mission.

How many GTA Online Project Overthrow missions are there?

There are a total of six GTA Online Project Overthrow missions to complete, which are as follows:

Reporting for Duty Falling In On Parade Breaking Ranks Unconventional Warfare Shock & Awe

After completing the third mission, On Parade, you'll unlock the trade price for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju stealth jet on Warstock Cache & Carry, saving over $1.7m on the original cost. If you're working through the GTA Online Career Progress challenges on PS5 or Xbox Series, then you'll also be able to unlock the LS Angels cap, an Avenger livery, the LS Angels t-shirt, and the LS Angels hoodie if you clear through all of the Tiers for Project Overthrow.

