Not even Dollman's constant "guilt-tripping" and the pressure of social media was enough to stop this Death Stranding 2 player from spending an hour hauling a worryingly large pile of dead bodies "for science"

A Death Stranding 2 player has taken the death part of the game's name a touch too literally as they show off their collection of dead bodies on Reddit.

Hideo Kojima's games have always been anti-killing. The Metal Gear games will give you higher ranks for playing the pacifist, and Death Stranding as a series is pretty much focused on non-violence. I mean, the core gameplay loop is walking about, and the game itself has multiple mechanics to dissuade you from killing people. Namely, the fact that dead people explode and cause massive craters if their bodies aren't disposed of properly. But obviously, that doesn't stop people from killing people… some more than others.

In a post on Reddit, a Death Stranding 2 player shows off their horrifying and or impressive collection of dead bodies, with 12 in the screenshot alone. The user notes: "Unaliving them took minutes but bodybagging and hauling them after took 30-60 minutes. Not to mention Dollman guilt-tripping you every time you unalive someone. I was going to try the alternative ways of disposing a corpse so I needed some volunteers."

Not only that, but as the same user points out in a different post, the in-game delivery company APAC docks you 1,000 likes on the Social Strand Service per dead body, and nobody wants to lose their sweet engagement numbers like that. So why would they do such a thing? "It was for science," obviously.

Typically, you'll need to haul a body to a distribution centre in-game to dispose of them, but you're also able to take them to the nearest tar pit and yeet 'em in there. If you don't get rid of them quickly, the corpse will go necro (which is an influx of chiral matter oversaturating a body) and trigger a voidout, which has the power to completely level entire cities. While this specific player seems to have been fine, I can't say I recommend doing this in-game unless you want to blow up the world.

