GTA San Andreas Snapshots locations in San Fierro

GTA San Andreas Snapshots allow you to show off your photography skills, by capturing images of iconic areas around San Fierro. To do this you need a camera, but as those are found in multiple locations including your bedroom in the family home on Grove Street, you'll likely already have one at hand ready to tackle the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Snapshots before you reach the second island. Other than a glow coming from their area around midnight, it's impossible to see the locations of the GTA San Andreas Snapshots without looking through the camera lens, so follow our guide to discover every photo opportunity without having to constantly stare through a viewfinder.

GTA San Andreas Snapshots locations

Click to expand map to full size. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are at total of 50 GTA San Andreas Snapshots locations to be found throughout San Fierro, and these collectibles only appear while looking through the lens of a camera. To pick one up, zoom in close to the object and take a picture of it – you don't need to save the photo once the collectible has been registered. Snagging all 50 nets you over $100,000 in cash, and will also spawn the following weapons in the Doherty Garage:

Micro SMG

Shotgun

Sniper Rifle

Grenades

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 1

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Snapshot 1: On one of the rungs of the suspension bridge.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 2

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Snapshot 2: On the antenna of the ship.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 3

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Snapshot 3: Above the submarine.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 4

Snapshot 4: In front of the Pier 69 sign.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 5

Snapshot 5: On top of the rocks in the water.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 6

Snapshot 6: On a rung of the eastern bridge.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 7

Snapshot 7: On top of the eastern bridge, the section closest to San Fierro.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 8

Snapshot 8: Up next to the clock tower.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 9

Snapshot 9: Near the top of the antenna.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 10

Snapshot 10: On the north side of the skyscraper.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 11

Snapshot 11: Near the statue in the air.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 12

Snapshot 12: On the winding path in the mini park.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 13

Snapshot 13: On top of an overpass near a tree.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 14

Snapshot 14: By the Burger Shot sign.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 15

Snapshot 15: In the middle of the Tuff Nuts Donuts sign.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 16

Snapshot 16: On the southern part of the long building’s roof.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 17

Snapshot 17: On the green structure that spans the road.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 18

Snapshot 18: In the statue in the center of the building.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 19

Snapshot 19: Above the eastern mounted turret on the carrier.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 20

Snapshot 20: Above the Xoomer Gas Station sign.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 21

Snapshot 21: This one is on the ground level near the three square buildings. However, to get it to appear, you must first get on top of eastern-most building and position yourself to get a clear shot of the ground near its northwest corner.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 22

Snapshot 22: At the very top of the skyscraper.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 23

Snapshot 23: At the top of the tallest part of the building, east side.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 24

Snapshot 24: At the western end of the corner building.

GTA San Andreas Snapshot 25

Snapshot 25: Above the brick tower.

Continue to page 2 for more GTA San Andreas Snapshots.