Grand Theft Auto 6 looks beautiful, but I'm convinced Jason and Lucia's love story will be the real secret sauce that makes it worth the 13-year wait

When Rockstar Games released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, coverage was primarily focused on the technical aspects of what was shown, such as its stunning graphics and minute attention to detail. The trailer didn't reveal much about the game's story beyond the vague concept of the protagonists committing crimes to find fortune and success, but this has more or less been the premise for every Grand Theft Auto entry.

Besides some GTA 6 characters that Rockstar has shared bios for, this is most likely all the substance we'll get about the game's story or characters until we play it ourselves. Yet despite how much the developer has seemingly kept Grand Theft Auto 6's plot close to the chest, one narrative aspect has been prominently featured: the romance between the protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

I was already aware that Bonnie and Clyde inspired this game's story, but I was not anticipating how much of a presence the romance between the game's protagonists would have in the second trailer. It's such a central focus that almost every piece of footage involving Jason and Lucia has them doing something as a couple. Whether it's drinking, going on heists, dancing at nightclubs, or even escaping from the cops, Jason and Lucia are always right beside each other. There's even a lovely moment in which Lucia collapses into Jason's arms after seemingly returning from an arduous day of community service. These quieter moments are worth pointing out because this heavy emphasis on romance is something we haven't seen in any previous Grand Theft Auto game.

Love isn't always on time

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Hopes and dreams (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Here's our GTA 6 wishlist for everything we'd like to see Rockstar squeeze into Vice City

While romantic partners have been featured in previous entries in some capacity, they have traditionally served as vehicles for minigames or just a small part of the overall stories. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the first game in the series that allows players to go on dates with potential girlfriends. CJ having a girlfriend or not doesn't affect the story in any way, and it isn't required for 100% completion. While similar dating mechanics exist in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, both games at least attempt to make romance more consequential to the story, even if they ultimately play very minor roles.

While the player can choose in Grand Theft Auto 4 whether Kate McReary lives or dies based on which ending they pick, she only becomes a prominent, fleshed-out character when Niko visits the McReary home and if the player actively goes on dates with her. Similarly, Michael's actions in Grand Theft Auto 5 are partly motivated by his desire to protect and support his family, but there are rarely any scenes that feature Michael and Amanda being intimate or romantic with each other (at least as much as they can be considering how rocky their relationship is in the game) beyond the optional hangout missions.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Romance has never been a top priority for Rockstar Games, so the fact that this Bonnie and Clyde-style love story between Jason and Lucia will seemingly be the driving force in Grand Theft Auto 6's plot is a much refreshing change of pace for this series. While we may see cutscenes and interactions that feel reminiscent of previous Grand Theft Auto games, the fact that these new protagonists are so intimately linked could lead to more of a human touch.

Perhaps Grand Theft Auto 6 might have multiple endings like the ones in Grand Theft Auto 5, in which the player is forced to kill Lucia as Jason or Jason as Lucia because plot-related circumstances dictate that only one of them can live. Another possibility is that the player may have to decide how much they're willing to sacrifice to ensure that Jason and Lucia live happily ever after, such as Jason being forced to turn in or kill his friends and associates. Dramatic? Sure, but these morally complex choices would be a great way to challenge fans – the players aren't just deciding which random loved one (Grand Theft Auto 4) or protagonist (Grand Theft Auto 5) gets killed; they're being forced to decide the fate of two lovers who have already proven in a three-minute trailer how much chemistry and passion they have.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Common sense suggests Rockstar will reintroduce the hangout system from Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, but it could go even further by changing small details or dialogue in cutscenes, depending on how much Jason and Lucia spend time with each other outside of main missions. If the player has Jason and Lucia hang out with each other a lot, could they become more affectionate? Could the Red Dead Redemption's honor system return, albeit refitted for the pair's relationship?

The possibilities are endless, but we won't know how much Jason and Lucia's relationship will shape our time in Vice City until Grand Theft Auto 6 is released. Until then, all we can do is speculate. But even if the rest of the story and characters end up being standard Grand Theft Auto fare that players have seen numerous times before, the couple already help this entry stand out from the rest of the series. A love story is a new and narratively refreshing take from Rockstar,, and considering how many remasters of Grand Theft Auto 5 I had to endure to get to this moment, I hope it will be enough to make the 13-year wait between 5 and 6 worth it.

After 23 years away from Vice City, I'm glad that 80s music still runs this town – and it sets the scene for GTA 6 perfectly