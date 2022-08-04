How to buy a ship in Sea of Thieves and name it

Learn how to buy a ship in Sea of Thieves so that you can become a Captain, name your ship, customize its appearance, and gain access to exclusive Sovereign voyages. Ship Captaincy is a new feature that arrived as part of Season 7 of Sea of Thieves, and becoming a Captain is thankfully very simple. Although, you’ll need a fairly hefty amount of gold on your pirate depending on the type of ship you want to buy and how much you want to customize it. Here’s what you need to know about buying a Sea of Thieves ship and giving it a name.

How to buy a Sea of Thieves ship (Image: © Xbox Game Studios) To buy a ship, you need to log into Sea of Thieves and choose ‘Adventure’ as though you were setting up a normal lobby to join the Sea of Thieves open world. When you go to choose your ship type for your voyage, you’ll notice a new option – ‘My Ships’ – that you need to select. You can now press ‘Purchase Ship’ and you’ll be presented with these Sea of Thieves ship options: Sloop = 250,000 Gold – The smallest Sea of Thieves ship made for up to two players Brigantine = 375,000 Gold – Mid-sized ship for up to three players Galleon = 500,000 Gold – The largest ship type in Sea of Thieves, built for up to four players

To buy a Sea of Thieves ship means you, and you alone, will be the permanent and sole owner and Captain of the ship, granting you access to special customization options at Shipwrights and Captain voyages from the new Sovereigns faction. Any player can also buy a ship, provided you have the gold to afford one - you don’t need to have achieved Pirate Legend or met some other requirement.



You’re not restricted to buying just one Sea of Thieves ship either. If you buy a Sloop, you can still buy a Brigantine and a Galleon too. However, if you’d like to buy a second ship of the same type, you must first unlock a Legendary Title for your existing ship, which is done by completing certain challenges while sailing the ship that you own.



Even if you own a ship, using it is optional, and you can still pick from the plain Sloop, Brigantine, and Galleon options that any player has for free. To choose your ship whenever you log in to Sea of Thieves, make sure you always pick the My Ships option from the ship menu. Now that you’ve bought your beautiful boat, it’s time to give it a name!

How to name your Sea of Thieves ship (Image: © Xbox Game Studios) After choosing your Sea of Thieves ship, you’ll be prompted to give it a name. To name it, simply type in your desired name (and make sure it fits the requirements below) and then submit it. Duplicate names are allowed, so your ship’s name doesn’t have to be totally unique to be accepted. Here are the main restrictions on Sea of Thieves names that you need to be aware of: - No longer than 20 characters - Can’t contain numbers - Can’t start or end with a space - Can’t use certain special characters and symbols - No profanity

Once your ship name has been approved, you’ll pay for the ship with your Gold and the ship will be yours to keep (however, if you’re struggling with a name, we’ve got some suggestions further down). A new part of the ship selection screen will pop up where you can see your new named ship and set sail. On this screen you can also ‘Restore’ your ship’s appearance to clean it up – cosmetic damage on owned ships now persists between sessions, so you can pay to make it shipshape or leave it looking battle-scarred. If you decide you want to change your ship’s name at any point, you’ll need to buy a premium item called a Renaming Deed from the Pirate Emporium for 499 Ancient Coins.

With a named Sea of Thieves ship officially captained by you in your possession, you can carry on with Adventure normally and pick either Open or Closed Crew. You’ll then arrive in an outpost as usual and will be greeted by the Pirate Lord for a brief Sea of Thieves Captaincy tutorial. This’ll introduce you to some of the new customization options you have access to, including more ship customization at any Shipwright, trinkets to decorate your ship with, and the Captain’s Logbook, which tracks various stats for your ship.

Sea of Thieves ship names and suggestions

Considering you can’t change any of your Sea of Thieves ships’ names without having to pay real money, you’ll definitely want to settle on a name you’re happy with. The 20-character limit is quite generous though, so you should be able to fit a range of good names. Perhaps you’re looking for something funny, like a nautical or pirate pun, or something more serious and threatening like a real naval or pirate ship. Use the below list if you’re looking for a funny or cool Sea of Thieves ship name, or just need some inspiration:

If all else fails, you could always resort to this pirate ship name generator, which is great if you want your ship’s name to follow a “The [Adjective] [Noun]” format like The Black Pearl. Alternatively, this ship name generator is good for single-word or simple names.