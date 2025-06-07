Trade goods and mastermind ferocious naval battles in this historically accurate sea-faring adventure game set in the late 18th-century Caribbean

Ahoy is an immersive naval adventure game with a lofty dedication to historical accuracy, and you can back it on Kickstarter now.

Set in the historic era of the late 18th-century Caribbean, you can expect all things trade, crew management, and battles as you shape the narrative of the New World.

As shown off in a world premiere trailer at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, we start with the phrase "every voyage begins with a plan." We then see some striking shots of ships stitched together in Unreal Engine 5 as one vessel fires upon another before a shot of the victorious captain emerges. "It's in our nature to conquer what others fear." The rest of the trailer touches upon the other facets of being a sea captain as we touch down in a village before charting the course to our next destination.

With a Kickstarter now live, the path forward has already been sketched out. Ahoy's initial release will focus on first-person naval combat, although the adventure game will expand to a persistent, multiplayer open world where "every player can craft their own story."

All of this, of course, will be done through the lens of vigorous historical accuracy.

"Each vessel in Ahoy is meticulously reconstructed with an unwavering dedication to historical authenticity," a Steam description reads. "Every cabin, rope, ring, and hinge has been crafted based on actual historical artefacts, blueprints, and models. Beyond being a riveting gameplay experience, Ahoy also serves as an educational journey.

"The game enriches player understanding of maritime life by providing detailed explanations and demonstrations of the terminology and techniques prevalent in the late 18th-century nautical world."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ahoy is available to back on Kickstarter now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.