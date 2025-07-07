$700,000 in Kickstarter booty says Sid Meier's Pirates! sickos are fully on board with this first-person, open world, and "most importantly - authentic" take on nautical history that's lacking in Sea of Thieves and Black Flag

When I first stumbled across the Kickstarter for Ahoy, an upcoming indie pirate jaunt going all in on historical accuracy, I remember thinking, 'this looks incredibly cool yet also incredibly me in a way that might not be globally appealing.'

See, I've always been big on pirates, and I'm even bigger on maritime history, with some of my all-time favorite books being real-life accounts of nautical survival like The Wager, Endurance, and In the Kingdom of Ice. It's that very intersection of passions that Ahoy lies at anchor, and in hindsight I was ignorant to think I'd be among only a few to be absolutely psyched about it.

Capstan Games launched Ahoy's Kickstarter a month ago, it was fully funded in just 21 hours, and at the time of writing, it has more than 5,000 backers and over $750,000 in pledged funds. The campaign is officially ended, but you can still pledge money for rewards.

Ahoy also has the prestigious honor of having been a showcased game during GamesRadar's most recent Future Games Show, which of course is the only measure of success I care about as someone on the good ship's payroll.

Ahoy | Kickstarter Trailer - Welcome Aboard! - YouTube Watch On

Genuinely, off the top of my head I can't think of an upcoming indie game with a more ambitious vision than Ahoy, a game aiming to blend detailed crew management, intricate open-world navigation, large-scale naval battles, and team-based PvP into an open world sandbox where everything, from the map to the combat to the vessels themselves, is accurately representative of the Age of Sail.

Now, Kickstarter-backed indies with this much ambition naturally give me some pause after years and years of seeing them come and go, but Capstan Games seems to run a tight ship. They have a multi-stage plan to launch Sea Trials, a "peaceful multiplayer sailing experience" aimed at (literally) teaching players the ropes, for the game's closed alpha in Q1 2026.

After that is Ahoy: Arena, which is where PvP comes into play with ranked and unranked servers, seasonal events, and different battle maps to plunder and engage in objective-based skirmishes. That's due to hit Early Access in Q4 2026.

And then, finally, Ahoy: Open World is Capstan's "long-term vision," a persistent open world sandbox where you're free to embrace the pirate's life for you. "Ravage trade routes of rival colonies, hunt enemy convoys, build your own mercantile empire, manage a growing fleet, or carve out your place within a power struggle that defines the century," reads the description. There's no release window for that version just yet.

The seed that would sprout into Ahoy was "two teenagers in England" playing Sid Meier's Pirates! and Pirates of the Burning Sea, after which the duo saw a notably more "Hollywood idea" of pirates spring to life with genre defining releases like Sea of Thieves and Assassin's Creed Black Flag.

"These are of course great fun, but we really felt there was an opening in the Age of Sail genre for a gritty, realistic, and most importantly - authentic - experience. Ahoy aims to show the life of the late 18th century as it was, to both create a compelling backdrop for the Age of Sail, but also explore the real history that shaped the West Indies."

Development on Ahoy began in earnest in late 2024 after three years of pre-production, and, "Now, in 2025, we're enormously proud to say that we feel confident in our vision for Ahoy."

