Roblox Sol's RNG codes are not currently available

Roblox Sol's RNG codes are referenced in the description of this adventure, so it's understandable that you'd be searching for them to get a boost, but unfortunately they're not available at the present time. The whole experience is built around a random number generator, which is constantly dropping fresh Auras that can be used to customize your avatar or craft new items, so anything that would help bring order to that chaos would be a bonus. While we've seen these codes in other Roblox experiences, and of course you have the general Roblox promo codes that you can use for universal cosmetic items, they are currently absent in this game – but for more information, here's what you need to know about Sol's RNG codes in Roblox.

Roblox Sol's RNG codes

If you're looking for some promos to help you out, then unfortunately at the time of writing there are no Roblox Sol's RNG codes available, as this feature has not been implemented by the developers. While it's possible that this may get added at some point in the future, as it has proven to be a useful part of many popular experiences, for now you'll just have to keep rolling and completing quests if you want to improve your collection of Auras.

The reason that players are searching for codes in Sol's RNG is due to message in the description for this experience, which reads "Note: This game's codes are mostly server based." However, it's likely that this is a misunderstanding due to translation or language differences, as it goes on immediately to say "If the game is slow because of the ping, Use private server. (It's free)" My interpretation of this is that the program code controlling the game and random number generator are mainly running on the servers rather than your own device, which can slow down if the servers are busy or your have a poor internet connection.

While there currently aren't any Roblox Sol's RNG codes to give you a head start, there are a few things you can do to speed up collecting those elusive Auras. Turn on Auto roll so the RNG is constantly running, then visit the Workshop and look at the crafting recipes. You can select one recipe then hit the Auto Add button underneath it, which will put a green border around that recipe in the list and automatically add any required Auras you roll, then when everything is marked as COMPLETED you can use the Craft button to get the item.

You should aim to get the Luck Glove first, then work through Lunar Device, Solar Device, and Eclipse before combining all three to get the powerful Eclipse Device. Once you have an item, make sure you go to your Inventory and equip it as you only get the buff when you're holding it in one of your hands. Each of these items can increase your luck, decrease the rolling cooldown, or both when you progress to the higher-level equipment.

