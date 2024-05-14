Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes have all expired

Murder Mystery 2 codes are still mentioned in the description of this experience, as well as featuring on an in-game billboard, but unfortunately they are no longer available to claim. The existing promos have all expired, and a significant time has passed since the last code was officially issued. This is a shame as Murder Mystery 2 is still an extremely popular game in Roblox, tasking the sheriff with tracking down a randomly assigned murderer before they can slay all of the innocent players in a mix of action, stealth, and social deduction.

While there are still several general Roblox promo codes that can be claimed for cosmetic items to add to your avatar, there aren't any codes that are currently active in this experience. If you're looking for further information on this, then here's what you need to know about Murder Mystery 2 codes in Roblox.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

While there have been plenty of promos previously released for this experience, there are currently no active Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes to claim. You can still see a sign within the game stating that if you're looking for free item codes then you should follow developer @NikilisRBX, however it has been years since they last revealed a promo and that account is largely inactive these days, suggesting that the supply of codes has now come to an end.

How to redeem Murder Mystery 2 codes in Roblox

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

To redeem Murder Mystery 2 codes in Roblox, you need to open the Inventory menu and then type them into the EnterCode box before hitting the Redeem button. However, at the time of writing this process appears to have been disabled, as there's no response when you press the Redeem button no matter what you type into the box. Furthermore, on newer systems such as Roblox on PS5 or PS4, the code entry box doesn't appear at all, adding further evidence that this feature may now have been permanently retired.

Expired Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

The following Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes were valid at some point in the past, but all of them have since expired so the associated items can only be obtained by trading with other players, if you can find someone willing to part with them. Most of these codes unlocked an exclusive knife for the murderer to use, though one provided players with a Halloween pet:

2015 - 2015 Knife

AL3X - Alex Knife

B4CK2SK00L - Skool Knife

COMB4T2 - Combat II Knife

C0RL - Corl Knife

D3NIS - Denis Knife

G1FT3D - Gifted Knife

G003Y - Goo Knife

HW2017 - Pumpkin Pet

INF3CT3D - Infected Knife

N30N - Neon Knife

N3XTL3V3L - TNL Knife

PATR1CK - Patrick Knife

PR1SM - Prism Knife

R3PT1L3 - Reptile Knife

SK3TCH - Sketchy Knife

SUB0 - Sub Knife

