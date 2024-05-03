Everything you need to know about fishing in Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade's fishing minigame is tied to various secondary missions
Our Stellar Blade fishing guide will help players get to grips with one of the game's stranger facets. Few would've guessed a game about stabbing aliens to death in high heels would've included extended angling trips - but here we are, and there's quite a lot to cover. Whether it's the different fishing locations, how you unlock the fishing mechanics, the various kinds of bait and all the different aquatic lifeforms out there, I'll cover how to catch fish in Stellar Blade below - and everything else you need to know about this peculiar pastime.
How to unlock fishing in Stellar Blade
Fishing in Stellar Blade is unlocked simply by obtaining the fishing rod, which you do by completing the story up until the point where you unlock the Great Desert region. From there, head to the Oasis in the centre of the map, and on its East side is a small house overlooking the water.
Inside there you'll meet Clyde, an NPC who gives you the fishing rod and teaches you the basics about how to use it. Clyde is very important for fisherwomen in Stellar Blade - he sells you bait, as well as the Fishing Data items that improve your skill. Keep a note of his location.
How to catch fish in Stellar Blade
To catch Fish in Stellar Blade, you need to do the following:
- Obtain the Fishing Rod from Clyde, as mentioned above.
- Press Down on the D-Pad to open the item menu, and select the rod.
- With it equipped, move to a viable body of water.
- Press Down on the D-Pad again while the rod is equipped to choose your bait.
- Flick the right analog stick to cast the rod into the water.
- Wait for the prompt to "hook" a fish with R2. The moment you do so, a timer will begin to count down (this varies according to fish species).
- Now the fish is hooked, use the right stick to pull in the opposite direction to where it's moving, while pressing Square as fast as possible to tire it out.
- Every now and then you'll get the option to reel the fish in. Hold R2 down partly until the arrow is in the blue section of the circle, whereupon it will fill the meter.
- Repeat steps 7 and 8 until the fish is pulled to the shore, then press Triangle to reel it in!
The fish you catch depends on where you fish and what bait you use, though there's a certain amount of randomisation. Bait and location makes certain species of fish more likely to appear, though doesn't guarantee a specific species actually appearing on the line - at least by our experiences.
If you catch all 25 fish, you unlock the Ocean Maid Suit, which you can get by talking to Clyde again.
All fishing locations in Stellar Blade
There are seven fishing spots located across Stellar Blade, though not every fish appears in every spot. Here's the full list:
- Eidos 7 Clock Tower: One of the Stellar Blade passcodes is used here, the spot in front of the broken clock tower near Club Bpema before the Memory Tower area. There's a pool here that can be fished in.
- Eidos 7 Sewer: From the crater you fought Gigas in, turn back into the sewer and retrace your steps to the flooded area. You can catch fish here.
- Xion Exit to the Wasteland: The path that connects Xion and the Wasteland has a little pond on the left before you hit the Wasteland section proper. This can be fished in.
- Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower: On the West border of the Wasteland, between the Solar Tower and the path to Xion, is a cave with green trees at its entrance. Head inside to find a subterranean lake you can fish in.
- Wasteland Plant: The flooded Plant area in the Southeast corner of the map can be fished in, and the Fantastic Bait found here for an associated side quest.
- Great Desert Oasis: The pool that Clyde himself lives on and you get the fishing tutorial for is a key fishing spot.
- Eidos 9 Atelier: Found later in the story, the small pool off the main path in Atelier can be fished in, though at this point it's fairly late in the game.
Where to catch every fish in Stellar Blade
There are five categories of fish in Stellar Blade: Small, Medium, Large, Gigantic and Jumbo, and for the best chance to catch a specific one, you need to go to a specific fishing point and use a certain kind of bait. We've laid out all bait and location combinations confirmed to work just below.
Small Fish
- Gold Fish
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower, Xion Exit to the Wasteland and Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Small Shrimp
- Mudskipper
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower and Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Small Shrimp
- Beta
- Locations: Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Small Shrimp
- Butterflyfish
- Locations: Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Small Shrimp
- Porcupinefish
- Locations: Wasteland Plant and Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Small Shrimp
- Lobster
- Locations: Xion Exit to the Wasteland, Wasteland Plant and Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Small Shrimp
Medium Fish
- Flying Fish
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower and Xion Exit to the Wasteland
- Bait: Wriggling Insect
- Triggerfish
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower and Wasteland Plant
- Bait: Wriggling Insect
- Footballfish
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower and Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower
- Bait: Wriggling Insect
- Sea Bass
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower and Xion Exit to the Wasteland
- Bait: Wiggling Insect
- Mackerel
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower and Xion Exit to the Wasteland
- Bait: Wiggling Insect
- Red Seabream
- Locations: Xion Exit to the Wasteland, Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower and Wasteland Plant
- Bait: Wiggling Insect
- Koi
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower. Xion Exit to the Wasteland, Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower and Wasteland Plant
- Bait: Wriggling Insect
- Channel Catfish
- Locations: Eidos 7 Sewer, Xion Exit to the Wasteland and Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower
- Bait: Wriggling Insect
Large Fish
- Mahi-Mahi
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower, Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower and Wasteland Plant
- Bait: Fish Slice
- Halibut
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower
- Bait: Fish Slice
- Ocean Sunfish
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower, Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower and Wasteland Plant
- Bait: Fish Slice
- Sailfish
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower, Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower and Wasteland Plant
- Bait: Fish Slice
- Pacific Bluefin Tuna
- Locations: Eidos 7 Clock Tower and Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower
- Bait: Fish Slice
Gigantic Fish
- Arowana
- Locations: Wasteland Cave north of the Solar Tower and Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Special Bait
- Pirarucu
- Locations: Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Special Bait
- Great White Shark
- Locations: Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Special Bait
Jumbo Fish
- Whale Shark
- Locations: Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Fantastic Bait
- Dunkleosteus
- Locations: Great Desert Oasis
- Bait: Fantastic Bait
How to get all bait in Stellar Blade
Bait is a consumable used for fishing that can be bought from Clyde at the Great Desert Oasis. Each fish you catch rewards you with Fishing Points, a unique currency that can be traded only for him, and he sells all bait variants.
The exception is the Fantastic Bait, used to get the Jumbo Fish. You unlock this by completing all the Fishing-related bulletin board requests in Xion, of which there are four. Complete all of these, as well as catching at least twenty types of fish, and you will unlock a quest at Clyde called "Where is the Fantastic Bait?". Completing this earns you the titular bait, which you can use to get the Whale Shark and Dunkleosteus.
What is Fishing Data in Stellar Blade?
Clyde also sells various kinds of Fishing Data at his shop at the Oasis. More Data sets unlock as you complete side quests and catch more fish, and they're not just trophies: each Fishing Data you buy increases your catch rate, especially for larger types of fish. If you don't buy any Fishing Data you'll really struggle to get anything above medium size.
