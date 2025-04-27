After several popular mods, REPO devs are thinking of a Lethal Company-inspired mimic monster of their own but "it needs to be really interesting"

Perhaps fuelled by Among Us' hilarious deception, mimic mods are all the rage in horror co-op games like Lethal Company and REPO - so much so that REPO's developers have even thought about officially adding a mimic monster of their own to the hit game, but it would need to be something unique before making the cut.

Semiwork recently put up a Q&A video ahead of their first ever major update for REPO - the spooky co-op game about successfully extracting goodies with your friends, all while keeping out of sight of various, ghoulish monsters - and developer Pontus Sundstrom addressed the much-requested mimics.

R.E.P.O. DEVS answer EVEN MORE QUESTIONS! - YouTube Watch On

"This is a very popular question that, I guess, has been sparked by all the mimic mods," Sundstrom says. "And all I can say is that, yes, we've had talks about mimics actually from pretty early on in development. Like, we want a mimic in the game, but we want to make sure that if we add a mimic, it needs to be really interesting. So, my answer to you is: maybe."

For the uninitiated, some of the best Lethal Company mods were ones that added mimics to the game, so enemies would repeat your friends' voice lines back at you to trick and trap you. (A simple recipe for uproarious jump scares.) The best REPO mods then, unsurprisingly, also included ones that mimicked players voice lines and one mod even added a Droid monster that's easily mistaken for a tin-shaped friend.

The mimics proved to be so popular that Semiworks has clearly heard about some of your requests, though it sounds like the studio wants to put a unique twist on the concept that you can't already get for free via mods,

REPO devs know about your beloved health glitch and have plans to fix it, but they're also considering a stamina regen upgrade for crouching