REPO devs know about your beloved health glitch and have plans to fix it, but they're also considering a stamina regen upgrade for crouching

REPO (or R.E.P.O. or The Retrieve, Extract & Profit Operation) is one of the year's biggest sleeper hits and one of the biggest breakout co-op games since the similarly spooky Lethal Company. But ever since blowing up on Steam, the team at developer Semiwork have been working on its first ever update which is inching closer and closer.

Semiwork's latest Q&A video delves into some of the incoming changes in that update, including the potential removal of the game's handiest glitch. You see, in REPO, once you've escaped from the paranormal terrors and extracted into the truck with all your goodies, you can simply hold a health pack while leaving the vehicle and spam E to recover health free of charge. And the exploit isn't a hidden secret, either - multiple tutorials have racked up thousands of views explaining how to pull it off.

"We have a pretty good grasp on the exploits and glitches the game currently offers on the live version, so to speak, and most of these things have already been fixed, and they will be pushed out together with the first update," developer Pontus Sundstrom explains in the new Q&A.

Elsewhere in the video, the dev also talked about the possibility of adding a stamina regen upgrade "that would trigger when you crouch, but this is still a work in progress idea," so the team's looking for thoughts from the community before properly implementing it. "Is this a good idea?"

