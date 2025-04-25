"We slept once and have been awake ever since": REPO devs say the first big update "will take a bit longer" because the co-op horror hit's "huge success" surprised them

The first big REPO is taking a little longer than originally planned in part because the developers were "surprised" by the co-op horror hit's runaway success.

REPO launched exclusively on Steam Early Access in February and quickly rocketed to virality in a way that reminded me of Phasmophobia and Lethal Company. At the time of writing, it has a staggering 112,000 reviews with 96% of them being positive. In a new Q&A, semiwork's Pontus Sundström joked, "we slept once and we have been awake ever since."

As for REPO's first update, Sundström echoed what he said in an early video in that it's going to "take a bit longer" than the devs initially thought.

"We want to assure that we are working as hard as we can to get this update out to you guys," Sundström said. "The first update will take a bit longer as the huge success of REPO came upon us like a surprise, so there's a lot of admin stuff and boring stuff that we have to do behind the scenes, and of course work on the game and make sure everything is steady and ready for release."

Another reason for the soft delay, as detailed in this previous video from a couple weeks back, is that the devs are still learning the ropes as they go. REPO is semiwork's second game after Voidigo, its first 3D game, and its first game built in Unity.

"As we are working on the first update for REPO, it will naturally take a bit longer the first time because we are still learning things as we go, and we want to make sure that we learn stuff the right way," said Sundström.

This means there should be less time between future updates "because we have more knowledge on things and how to do it," according to Sundström.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beware: A REPO ripoff called REPO Horror is on the Nintendo eShop, and it has the gall to list a Switch 2 file size as if it won't be nuked from orbit by June.