A REPO ripoff called REPO Horror is on the Nintendo eShop, and it has the gall to list a Switch 2 file size as if it won't be nuked from orbit by June

A shockingly blatant REPO ripoff has surfaced on the Nintendo Store, and it's got the kahunas to list a Switch 2 file size, which presumes the unlikely possibility that it even makes it to the console's launch date without being copyright claimed to hell and back.

The game, titled REPO Horror, is available for purchase on the Switch eShop for $5, down from its retail price of $9... how thoughtful of them. I won't link to the product page to avoid any possibility of inadvertently giving these jokers a sale, but I'll say this, it was not hard to find with a quick Google search.

The real REPO is currently only available on Steam.

Looking at the product page for REPO Horror, with a scary smiling emoji (pictured above) and lettering that's a near perfect match to the REPO logo, not to mention a media gallery that looks like it's comprised entirely of REPO screenshots to the untrained eye, there definitely seems to be a nefarious quality to this particular ripoff, as if it's intended to deceive shoppers.

Ostensibly, the goal is to capitalize on the viral success of the co-op horror game REPO and trick people into thinking it's the same game and buying the knockoff. It worked on Reddit user Interesting-Cow9795, who says they bought REPO Horror "thinking it was the real R.E.P.O. game."

Interesting-Cow says, upon booting up REPO Horror, "it felt off—very low quality and nothing like the official game I was expecting to see," also noting the publisher being listed as BoggySoft and not REPO developer and publisher semiwork.

The Redditor also says they alerted Nintendo Support to the game and were told "they're escalating the issue to their head admins," suggesting they weren't the first to flag the game with Nintendo.

In the product details on Nintendo's storefront, the game file size is listed as 1GB on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, which again, assumes the game will survive whatever processes exist on Nintendo's end and, potentially, from semiwork. It almost certainly won't, but I've reached out to Nintendo and semiwork for comment and will update this article if I hear back.

