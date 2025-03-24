Best REPO mods to improve your matches with more players and new monsters

The best REPO mods will ensure endless horror-survival fun. Especially if you’ve been playing vanilla REPO for a while, you can unlock a whole new experience with just a few brilliant mods. There’s plenty of choice, too; you can add new enemies, try new gameplay mechanics, get some visual enhancements, or grab additional multiplayer features.

With a few hundred options to choose from, the best REPO mods are truly something special. Try one (or all) of the ones we recommend, and scroll further down to find instructions on how to install mods in REPO. Your new-and-improved REPO game is just a few clicks away.

REPO Mimic mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Lethal Company players may already know this one: the Mimic mod. Not only will REPO monsters react to you and your allies’ voices, but they will mimic them, which is likely to result in confusion, jump scares, and overall hilarity. Just imagine your teammate calling you over only to see a Reaper standing next to their decapitated head… It’s a bit unsettling, to say the least.

The Mimic mod, created by eth9n, is based on Lethal Company’s Skinwalker mod, which has the same effect. The mod saves random audio clips from the team’s voice chat, which are then repeated by monsters. Friend or foe? By the time you find out, it might be too late.

REPO Weeping Angel mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Once you’ve encountered every REPO monster a few times, you may find yourself yearning for a new and terrifying enemy. Luckily, there’s a plethora of mods that add new enemy types to the game, with the Weeping Angel Enemy mod arguably being the scariest of the bunch.

We won't tell you what it does (although Doctor Who fans may have some idea), but if you see one of these angels, do not avert your gaze. Honestly, this thing is worse than a Robe, and that’s saying something. For more ghastly enemies, try Wesley's Enemies or the Puppet mod.

REPO Death-Head Hopper mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Dying in REPO is no fun, and waiting for your teammates to find your poor little head is even less so, but thanks to the Death-Head Hopper mod by Cronchy, death won’t be boring anymore; now you can hop and roll around the map as freely as if you had legs.

Make no mistake; you’re still deceased and in need of a teammate to revive you in REPO, but you can explore your surroundings or try to find an ally while you wait. The great benefit of exploring REPO as nothing but a head is that you can’t die twice - with Death-Head Hopper installed, you can finally enjoy the world of REPO in peace.

REPO More Head mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

REPO’s robots are cute enough in their default form, but have you ever wished you could change more than just their colour? With the More Head mod by YMC_MHZ, your character can finally wear glasses, don a sombrero, grow a moustache, and smoke a cigar. REPO’s monsters may not be impressed, but your friends certainly will be.

If More Head’s default options aren’t enough to satisfy your inner fashionista, there are many additional customization mods you can try, such as More Head Plus and More Cosmetics. The possibilities really are endless.

REPO Dynamic Lighting mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Headman Manor and the Swiftbroom Academy are lovely places, but with some help from the Dynamic Lighting mod by DirtyGames, you can make them even lovelier. Dynamic Lighting doesn’t overhaul the graphics, but it allows you to increase fog density, improve ambient lighting, and change the colour of your surroundings. If you’d like to spice up the atmosphere, you might want to add a thick, green mist, or turn all the lights bright pink, for example.

Beware that you do need to adjust the settings manually to create new effects, but it’s very easy; in the Thunderstore app, go to ‘edit config’ and select the Dynamic Lighting mod, then add new values to the various fog and lighting sections as you please.

REPO More Players mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Why should you be satisfied with a maximum REPO team size of six when you can have a team of, let’s say, twenty? Or thirty? Fifty maybe? With a bit of help from the More Players mod by zelofi, you and your oversized team will overrun REPO’s monstrosities with ease. More Players allows you to choose any maximum team size and invite as many friends as you want.

The More Players mod will set the default lobby size to 10 players, but if you open the Thunderstore, click ‘edit config’, and select MorePlayers, you can input any number you like. Just keep in mind that REPO isn’t designed for massive player teams, so don’t be surprised if the game can’t handle a lobby of more than 20 players. Don’t have that many REPO-playing friends? Combine this mod with the ‘Server List’ (see below) to join a massive REPO lobby.

REPO Server List mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

What to do if you prefer co-op mode, but don’t have friends to play REPO with? The base game doesn’t have random matchmaking, which means you can only join and invite people from your personal Steam friend list. With the REPO Server List mod by QERT2002, it’s finally possible to play with strangers.

To join a REPO server, simply install this mod, open REPO, and choose ‘join game’ as usual, then pick a server from the server list. Naturally, you can still play with a friend by joining the same server and filling the rest of the team with random players.

REPO Late Join mod

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Imagine; you and your friends have gathered for a thrilling game of REPO, you’re waiting in the lobby, ready to start… But wait - where’s Johnny? You decide to start the game without him, and a few minutes later, he comes online, asking to join. Now you’ve got to restart the game and have everyone joining the lobby again. With the Late Join mod from Rebateman, this scenario will frustrate you no longer; latecomers can join after the team leaves the shop, thus removing the need to restart.

Of course, Late Join is a rather specific mod that may not be needed if you and your friends are extremely punctual, but to teams who frequently deal with players leaving and joining their game, it’s extremely handy. What’s more, it works with More Players and the REPO Server List.

How to install mods in REPO

(Image credit: Semiwork)

There are various ways to mod REPO, but we’ll explain the easiest one, which involves the Thunderstore Mod Manager. Here’s how to get it:

Download the Thunderstore app using this link .

. Open the Thunderstore and type ‘R.E.P.O.’ in the ‘search for a game’ bar. Click on REPO’s profile.

In the top left of the screen, select ‘get mods’.

Type the name of any of our favourite REPO mods in the search bar and press ‘download’. Of course, you can also choose any other mod from this extensive mod list. If you want more info, click the ‘website’ button instead.

When the download is finished, select the ‘modded’ play button at the top of the screen to start the modded version of REPO (as opposed to ‘vanilla’).

You can download as many REPO mods as you like, after which you can toggle them on or off in the ‘my mods’ menu. Beware that some mods may clash with each other - if the game doesn’t work, disable the less important mods and give it another go.

As most REPO mods rely on the BepInExPack mod pack, make sure you’ve got this installed and enabled. Upon downloading a mod with BepInExPack dependency for the first time, the Thunderstore app will automatically add this pack, but you can also search for it in the mod list and download it manually.

And that’s how to get the best mods in REPO. Enjoy your brand-new version of the game!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.