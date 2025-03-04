How many people can play REPO?

REPO team size, multiplayer, and random matchmaking explained

Three players in a REPO game.
(Image credit: Semiwork)

It’s important to know how many people can play REPO before you jump into this terrifying extraction horror game. If you’re planning on playing with a group of friends, note that there’s a maximum team size you must stick to. On the other side of that coin, beware that REPO’s multiplayer feature has some limitations that make it difficult to gather a full team of players. To help you form your team, I've explained how many people can play REPO, and how to invite people and play with your friends.

Maximum REPO team size

The main menu in horror game REPO.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

You can play REPO in a team of up to six players - you plus five others. That said, you don’t need six players to start a match. It’s possible to play REPO solo, but beware that it’ll be much harder to survive. If you want to play REPO by yourself, just open the game and pick ‘singleplayer’ in the main menu, which will skip the multiplayer lobby and allow you to jump into a new solo game. However, if you want a proper challenge without it being too hard, try playing as a duo or trio.

At the time of writing, REPO doesn’t have a matchmaking feature. This means you can’t join a random player’s game and they can’t join yours - only direct invites sent to your Steam friends will work. As REPO is still in early access, it’s possible that online matchmaking will be added at a later stage, but for now, you must either play with Steam friends or use the single-player option. With regards to the question of how many people can play REPO, beware that the absence of random matchmaking will make it harder to reach REPO’s maximum team size of six players.

How to play REPO with friends

The multiplayer lobby in horror game REPO.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

You can host a game and invite your friends to play REPO, but keep in mind that the player with the best PC and internet connection should ideally be the host. If you are the best candidate, choose ‘host game’ in the main menu, then pick a saved game from a previous session or choose ‘new game’ to start afresh. Here’s a step-by-step overview:

  1. Click ‘host game’.
  2. In the pop-up, choose ‘yes’.
  3. Click ‘new game’ (unless you already have a saved game you’d like to use).
  4. In the next pop-up, pick ‘yes’ again.
  5. Click the ‘invite’ button. This will trigger Steam’s ‘Friends’ menu overlay.
  6. In the overlay, right-click on the friends you wish to invite.
  7. You will see a smaller pop-up menu with the R.E.P.O. game listed about halfway down. Choose ‘invite to game’ to allow your friend to join.
  8. Optional: while in the lobby, you and your friends can choose ‘change color’ to change your character’s appearance and make it easier to tell each other apart.
  9. When everyone’s ready, select ‘start game’ to begin.

If you are not the host, you simply need to join a friend’s game. Open REPO and select ‘join game’ in the main menu, which will automatically open Steam’s ‘friends’ menu. Select the friend who’s hosting the game and choose ‘join game’. Alternatively, you can ask the host to follow the steps as described above and send you an invite, then accept the invite in Steam.

