All monsters in REPO and how to beat them

It’s useful to understand all monsters in REPO if you want to have a proper chance of survival. Although every REPO enemy looks downright terrifying (except that demonic duckling), some are decidedly more deadly than others, while a few are all bark and no bite. To help you find out which is which, we’ve put together this handy list of all REPO monsters, ranked roughly according to danger level with the most dangerous at the bottom. However, since this is somewhat personal, it’s always best to be extra careful with any new monsters you encounter. Let’s find out how to identify all monsters in REPO, how to avoid them, and - if possible - how to defeat them.

REPO Hidden

If there’s one REPO enemy that’s hard to avoid, it’s the Hidden. This monster is completely invisible, but you will hear its heavy breathing when it comes close. If you touch it, the Hidden will grab you and drop you in a random location - you won’t lose HP, but it’ll be hard to find your way back to the extraction point. On top of that, you may find yourself in a tricky spot if the Hidden drops you next to a deadlier REPO monster.

REPO Spewer

Here’s another REPO monster that doesn’t deal direct damage but can be plenty bothersome all the same. The Spewer, which looks like a small, floating tadpole, will attach itself to the nearest player and start vomiting poison from that player’s head. Although the Spewer will eventually let go, this can be dangerous as you may accidentally poison your teammates or destroy valuable loot. That said, the Spewer’s poison can damage other REPO monsters too - but it’s not the most reliable weapon. If you see a Spewer, run away or try to grab and shake it before it reaches your head.

REPO Animal

You hardly need to concern yourself with this spider-like crawler as it deals the least damage of all monsters in REPO. It will only deplete 2 HP per hit, and it’s fairly easy to kill; just pick any weapon and hit the Animal until it’s gone.

REPO Gnomes

They’re as cute as garden gnomes - if you overlook their creepy grins and homicidal tendencies. As one of the most common REPO monsters, it’s a good thing gnomes aren’t among the most dangerous foes. Spawning in groups of four, they will follow players around the map and attack in unison. Despite the low damage, try to get rid of them before you need to focus your attention on tougher enemies - the best way to defeat gnomes is to pick them up and throw them away.

REPO Shadow Child

Whatever you do, don’t stare at this baby-faced slenderman as it will grab you and throw you away, dealing high damage. The Shadow Child also has a teleportation ability, allowing it to pop up quite suddenly, but since it darkens your vision and makes a rather distinct childish laughter sound when it's near, you do receive some sort of warning. You can simply avoid the Shadow Child’s gaze and wait for it to leave, or you can try to kill it by approaching it quickly (don’t stare!) and hitting it with a melee weapon.

REPO Apex Predator

The Apex Predator is by far the cutest of all REPO monsters, but also the most irritating. This tiny duckling will choose the first player it sees as its mother and follow that player everywhere, constantly trying to stand in front of them while jumping up and down. It’s very tempting to pick up the Apex Predator and throw it away, but as soon as you touch it, it’ll initiate a vicious biting attack that lasts for about 10 seconds. If you weren’t standing too close, you might be able to avoid some of the damage, but it typically turns you into a Broken One, which means your teammates will need to know how to revive in REPO to get you back.

You may shake off the Apex Predator by hiding in a closet (close the door before the duckling can follow you and it’ll lose interest, but don’t hit it!), but it’s safest to resign to the fate of being a duckling’s mom for this round.

REPO Rugrat

This massive, jumpy creature is surprisingly fast for a baby. If it spots you, it’ll try to throw nearby items at you, which can deal a lot of damage if you’re not careful. You can’t kill a Rugrat on your own without a weapon (unless you’ve upgraded your strength), but if you do have one, a few hits will take them down. More annoying than the attacks is the fact that Rugrats can easily destroy a lot of valuable loot.

REPO Bowtie

While wandering around the map, this massive white blob will stop and yell at any players it notices. The yelling itself is harmless, but it’ll push you back against objects, walls, or worse; other monsters. After a while, the Bowtie will end its screaming and storm off, potentially damaging you if it hits you. Luckily, Bowties are fairly easy to kill with just about any weapon.

REPO Eye

If you enter a room where this stationary enemy resides, it’ll draw your vision towards it and deal damage over time. The Eye only appears on ceilings and won’t move locations, so it’s fairly easy to avoid if you already know where it is, but it can be an unpleasant surprise upon entering a new room. Therefore, always be ready to back away when entering a new area, as breaking off eye contact will stop the attack.

REPO Banger

Spawning in groups of three, these tiny dynamite-loaded skulls are a nuisance. Upon spotting you, they’ll ignite themselves and run towards you, possibly one-shotting you in the explosion if they get close enough. It’s hard to outrun the Banger’s damage, so it’s best to pick them up and quickly throw them away - the explosion can actually damage other REPO monsters. If you spot a Banger, you can also take one for the team and lure them away from your allies, sacrificing yourself but saving them in the process.

REPO Headman

This massive floating head aimlessly roaming the REPO hallways is already hard to miss, but it also gives off a warning sound; you can hear an eerie draft as well as the occasional biting noise when it’s near. There’s a good chance it’ll ignore you if you stay away or sneak behind it, but the Headman may charge if you look at its face, especially when shining a flashlight. It’s not super fast, but its biting attack depletes half your HP bar in one hit, so it’s best to avoid a fight.

REPO Reaper

This creepy bladed doll walks around the hallways, and although it’s not the loudest of the bunch, you may hear its footsteps approaching. The Reaper has an extremely deadly slashing attack that will almost certainly kill you, but on the bright side, this REPO monster isn’t very perceptive and can’t hear a thing, so it won’t be attracted to your voice or footsteps, not even if you run or jump. Try to kill the Reaper with a ranged weapon or - better yet - run and hide when it comes close.

REPO Chef

This little froggy will hop around the place until it finds you, and when it does, it’ll stop in its tracks, give you the creepiest smile imaginable, and draw its blades before leaping at you. The Chef’s attack is extremely deadly, but you can avoid damage by dodging it - luckily, there’s always a brief interval before he makes the jump. A missed jumping attack will incapacitate the Chef for a few seconds, granting you an opportunity to either run away or kill it (beware that the Chef can’t be thrown by a single player without strength upgrades).

REPO Mentalist

Beware of this wannabe guru and its immobilization ability; if you come too close to the floating Mentalist, it’ll lift you and everything within its range into the air, then slam you down after a while. You may survive this attack if you’re lucky… but you can also get smashed by a heavy item, or land next to another dangerous monster. Although Mentalists suffer from poor perception (both vision and hearing), they’re still fairly difficult to avoid as they can teleport around the map.

REPO Upscream

Not to be confused with another spider-like crawler, the Animal, REPO’s Upscream monster is extremely deadly to the lonely player. Typically spawning in duos or groups of three, they can easily overpower you as their attacks will stun you for a few seconds, so it’s hard to fight back without allies (best to get a full REPO team). That said, when you’re with other players, it shouldn’t take long to kill the Upscreams - just beware that you’ll likely take some damage in the process.

REPO Huntsman

This trigger-happy fellow is blind, but he’ll use his hearing to track you down. As the Huntsman can even hear footsteps, it’s very difficult to avoid damage once he knows where you are - he’ll only need a split-second to fire his gun in the direction of the noise, making it nearly impossible to dodge. Since it takes a brief moment to reload the gun, however, there’s a window of opportunity to hide or sprint away if you survived the first shot. It’s best to throw an item to distract his attention.

REPO Trudge

This burly red-and-black fellow with its skull-adorned neck and yellow eyes trudges randomly across the map. The Trudge is relatively easy to avoid as he’s very slow and his heavy footsteps will warn you from afar, but if he does come close, one or two hits will easily be the end of you (until a teammate revives you, that is). Upon spotting you, the Trudge will unleash a shockwave to pull you in, so be sure to keep your distance.

REPO Clown

This creepy frog-like creature is a bit similar to the Trudge as it plods around the map, thereby warning you with the sound of heavy footsteps. Upon spotting you, the Clown will fire a laser beam from its head or (once the laser attack is in cooldown) try to swipe at you. It’s not very fast and has pretty bad hearing, but it can easily kill you once you’re in sight, so it’s best to keep your distance or hide until it goes away.

REPO Robe

This cloaked figure with a creepy white mask will stalk the first player it finds. Although it doesn’t seem to attack unless you look at it, avoiding a confrontation is difficult as you typically won’t notice the Robe until… well, until you’ve looked and thus aggravated it. Once it’s aggravated, the Robe starts yelling and quickly floats towards you - your best bet is to outrun it and hide.

