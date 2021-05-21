10 games like Resident Evil to play after finishing Village

You may well be looking for games like Resident Evil to jump into next if you've wrapped up Resident Evil Village. Capcom’s Resident Evil is widely regarded as the most important horror video game series of all time, dating back to the original PlayStation in 1996. Since its inception, it has ventured across various sub-genres, with some games leaning into survival-horror, while others tend to focus more on shooting. Most recently, we've had Resident Evil Village, an entry that - in many ways - pulls from some of the best aspects of the franchise as a whole.

It’s true, the series has been hugely influential in the video game industry, leading to many other original horror franchises that fans love. Despite having a lengthy list of games to choose from, you might want more horror goodness to play after you’ve experienced all the Resident Evil games. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of 10 games like Resident Evil that you should play after finishing Resident Evil Village.

Dead Space

Kicking off our list is Dead Space, a third-person survival-horror game set in... well... space. Creepy monsters are scary enough, but when you have to deal with them in the blackness of space, the horror is amplified. Dead Space came out during a time when fans were starving for true survival-horror in a modern sense.

In 2008 when it first launched, there wasn’t anything quite like it. Sure, the original Resident Evil games were scary, but haven’t aged as well due to their rigid tank controls. Dead Space feels like a modern game, while still calling back to the claustrophobic nature of the level design from Resident Evil. It’s the best of both worlds, and fans are desperately hoping for a Dead Space revival soon.

Available on PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Days Gone

Days Gone sometimes gets a lot of hate, but most of it isn’t justified. Sure, it might not be of the same quality as the rest of Sony’s first-party lineup, but Days Gone is still a blast. It takes a lot of the shooting elements of the more recent Resident Evil games, but adds in a heartfelt story and a massive open world.

Regardless of how this game compares to other PlayStation exclusives, there’s no denying that its action gameplay is satisfying. It features an in-depth progression system, tons of missions, and a nuanced crafting system that makes it feel like a survival game. If you like the more action-oriented Resident Evil games, you should definitely give Days Gone a try. Better yet is that it just launched for PC!

Available on PS4, PC

The Last of Us

When discussing iconic horror games, it’s tough not to mention The Last of Us. This game (and its sequel, The Last of Us Part 2) lean more into cinematic storytelling, and include survival mechanics that make every encounter feel dire.

In one moment, you’ll be scrounging around for ammo and supplies, and then the next, you’ll get hit with a massive story beat that changes the course of the game’s narrative. Everything from the acting, performances, writing, and combat in the Last of Us are impeccable, and a testament to Naughty Dog’s skills as a developer.

Available on PS3, PS4

Dying Light

A popular, yet underutilized gameplay mechanic allows players to free-run by using parkour movement. That mechanic is at the heart of Dying Light, an open-world zombie survival game from Techland. There are no vehicles in this game -- instead, players traverse the map by running, climbing, and jumping across rooftops.

Its day/night cycle adds to the immersion, giving you a sense of urgency when attempting to complete missions since zombies are deadlier when the sun goes down. It’s played from a first-person perspective, much like the recent Resident Evil installments. Dying Light also has a sequel on the way, though it’s unknown when it’ll launch.

Available on PS4, Xbox One, PC

Alien Isolation

As we’ve mentioned already, there’s something to be said about the creepiness of horror in space. That’s where Alien Isolation comes in, surprisingly taking an existing IP and becoming arguably the best in the entire franchise. Alien Isolation puts you in the shoes of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, which gives it a canonical significance.

Aside from its story, the gameplay is tense, as the deadly Xenomorph is always lurking around. This raises the stakes and makes you have to approach every situation carefully. The game is less action oriented than others on this list, with an emphasis on running and hiding more so than all-out battle.

Available on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Silent Hill

Resident Evil and Silent Hill often go hand-in-hand when it comes to horror. Both debuted for the original PlayStation around the same time, and pushed the limits on the hardware at the time.

Silent Hill has practically an identical combat system as the earlier Resident Evil entries, allowing players to stop and shoot their foes with a variety of firearms. Of course, the creatures in Silent Hill are much more abstract, taking inspiration from what you’d see in your nightmares. This is yet another series fans have been clamoring to see return, and rumor has it we might get that wish soon.

Available on PS1, PS3

BioShock

At first, saying BioShock is one of the games like Resident Evil might seem like a stretch, but the two have more in common than you might think. Though BioShock takes place in a fantastical world, horror is at the heart of the experience. The enemies known as Splicers are grotesque, and although they might not look like zombies, you’ll want to avoid them all the same.

BioShock has some of the most satisfying gameplay, encouraging you to explore and collect resources as you make your way through the world of Rapture. Much like recent Resident Evil titles, BioShock shines in its environmental storytelling, making its world feel like a real place.

Available on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Left 4 Dead

Fans are still longing for the days when Left 4 Dead was at its peak. Valve truly capitalized on an idea that other developers have struggled to replicate. Left 4 Dead somehow managed to combine satisfying first-person shooting with a challenging, yet comedic array of campaigns that all felt unique.

The flow of a campaign would vary due to the random placement of enemy zombies, but would usually offer a satisfying balance of difficulty and fun. Resident Evil is often remembered for being silly and wacky, so if that’s your thing, Left 4 Dead (and its sequel) will be up your alley if you're looking for one of the games like Resident Evil.

Available on Xbox 360, PC

The Medium

Serving as the newest game on this list, The Medium is a fascinating psychological horror game from Bloober Team. Much of it is focused on narrative, so we won’t spoil that here. It falls more in line with Resident Evil’s creepier elements, often delving into the main character’s psyche.

Its main mechanic has players control two realities at once, using a split-screen presentation. This opens up the door for lots of clever puzzles that are one of the reasons The Medium gets a spot on this list of games like Resident Evil. It doesn’t have the same level of polish as Capcom’s games, but it’s absolutely worth checking out, if nothing else than for including a unique idea.

Available on PC, Xbox Series X|S

The Evil Within

The Evil Within series is a spiritual successor to Resident Evil. In fact, it was directed by Shinji Mikami, the creator of the Resident Evil series. After playing both series, you can definitely tell they come from the same creator. The Evil Within leans more into the psychological horror elements, presenting you with off-the-wall creatures and situations that don’t exist in reality as we know it.

But from a gameplay perspective, The Evil Within is a greatest hits representation of the Resident Evil games that came before it, combining stealth with action, all under the frame of survival horror. If you only play one entry on this list of games like Resident Evil, it has to be The Evil Within.

Available on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC