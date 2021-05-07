Resident Evil Village guide - everything you need to survive Lady Dimitrescu and more

This Resident Evil Village guide will cover just about every aspect of the game. From basic Resident Evil tip to guns, how to solve puzzles, find Crystal Fragment, Goats and more. each guide features all the info you need from images of solutions and locations,m to maps and explanations of what's needed to clear Resident Evil Villages' many trials.

So what every you're having trouble with, book mark this Resident Evil Village guide and make sure you check back whenever you're having problems.

How long is Resident Evil Village?

(Image credit: Capcom)

There's been a lot of talk about the question of how long is Resident Evil Village, after a some completion times leaked online. It's not a simple answer, though, as how long it takes to complete depends on how deep you dive into the exploration, or whether you whiz through the story. We cover all that, and explain what you can expect from the Resident Evil Village length, with this guide.

How big is the Resident Evil Village map?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Like the game's length, the question of how big is the Resident Evil Village map depends to some degree. Obviously there's a finite size to it, but it all depends on how much you want to see as to how big it actually feels. If you just want the story and zip directly between objectives you're going to see a lot less than someone who takes the time to explore all the corners. This is where we cast an analytical eye over the entire map.

Resident Evil Village tips

(Image credit: Capcom)

These Resident Evil Village tips are a good place to start if you're just beginning the game. It's a broad look at various things you should know before you get too far in. It covers basic mechanics, key items, things that are extremely useful to know sooner rather than later, and generally gets you off on a good foot for the rest of the game.

Resident Evil Village crystal fragments, treasure and money

(Image credit: Capcom)

This guide to Resident Evil Village crystal fragments, treasure and money is exactly what you need if you want more cash to spend. It covers the basics of money in the game, locating lucrative Crystal Fragments, treasures and explains how to make as much cash as possible. The more you can buy from the Duke, the easier you'll find things.

Resident Evil Village survive the attack guide

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil Village survive the attack objective is a very early test of skill in the game. There are a lot of werewolves, you've barely had a gun more than for a couple of minutes... GO! While that 'survive the attack' bit seems obvious, there's a lot of bad guys and it's easy to get hammered into the ground. This guide will help you survive and see what else the game has to offer.

Resident Evil Village statue puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil Village statue puzzle appears in Castle Dimitrescu and sees you rotating statues according to the clues in a strange poem on a wall. It's a classic Resi puzzle set up and, if you can't be bothered trying to work out what the poem means, or which statue is which, we've got the answers here.

Resident Evil Village piano puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil Village piano puzzle will see you getting musical in Castle Dimitrescu as you try to read some sheet music and solve a melodical puzzle. You can brute force the solution by pressing all the keys a lot, but we've got the answer here to save you time and face.

Resident Evil Village masks

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll need four Resident Evil Village masks to escape Castle Dimitrescu and we've got them all here. Follow our guides and maps and you'll have all the masks, and be ready to solve the final puzzle before Lady D can catch you in a hallway.

Resident Evil Village bell puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil Village bell puzzle appears about half way through Castle Dimitrescu and sees you trying to find and ring fives bells. It sounds easy enough, but at least two are quite well hidden and tricky to find. This guide will point them all out straight away and save you any frustration.

Can you get back into Castle Dimitrescu?

(Image credit: Capcom)

At a certain point in the game you'll be asking yourself can you get back into Castle Dimitrescu? Spoilers: you don't stay there for the entire game and it's not clear at the time when you're about to leave. This guide will cover whether you can get back in or not, and indicate the precise point of no return.

Resident Evil Village music box puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil Village music box puzzle appears part of the way through House Beneviento, and is devious melodical puzzle. It involves rearranging the box's cylinders until it plays a song you might have heard once back at the Winter's house. If you have no idea how the tune goes then this guide will explain an easy way to put the cylinders in the right order and solve the puzzle for good.

Resident Evil Village guns

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are lot of Resident Evil Village guns to pick up along the way, as well as a range of upgrades to track down and buy. To help you build up your arsenal this guide goes through all the guns you can get in a first playthrough, in the order you can get them, to streamline the process. We also explain what guns you can unlock for completing the game and take into a NewGame+ run.

Resident Evil Village animal locations

(Image credit: Capcom)

Finding all the Resident Evil Village animal locations can make a huge difference to the game. This guide will show you where to find every animal in the game, including the rare ones. Get all the required ingredients and you can cook special meals that will buff your attack, defense and movement.

Resident Evil Village wells

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are Resident Evil Village wells scattered all over the game, but you won't be able to do anything with them for ages. This guide will explain when you can actually use them, the item you need to find to do so, and list what's in every one to save you time searching.

Resident Evil Village lockpicks

(Image credit: Capcom)

This guide to Resident Evil Village lockpicks will help you find both the picks themselves, as well as the easy to pick lock they open. It'll also, crucially, tell you what's in all the easy to pick locks, so you don't waste a lockpick or time opening a drawer with something you don't want inside.

Resident Evil Village labyrinths

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are four Resident Evil Village labyrinths to find, and four unique balls that you also need to find to solve them. This guide will explain where everything is, and give you a few pointers on getting the ball through the challenge to unlock the lucrative treasures inside at the end.

Resident Evil Village Goats

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are Resident Evil Village Goats hidden all over the game. 20 in total, scattered across the map, and at least two are so well hidden we doubt you'll find them without help. This guide will show you where all the goats are hidden, with maps and images to show you every location clearly.