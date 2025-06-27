Capcom revealed some Resident Evil Requiem gameplay and it's a big day for people who like walking down hallways

Resident Evil Requiem had a segment dedicated to it in the recent Capcom Spotlight stream, where we got to see some glimpses of the game in action for the first time, even if it's just some wandering.

Capcom had its own Nintendo Direct-style presentation to elaborate on what the studio showed off at Summer Game Fest . During this we saw our first look at Pragmata gameplay, Street Fighter 6's Sagat , and the new Monster Hunter Wilds monsters that PlayStation leaked last week . But what everyone was waiting for (except for me, who wanted 2024's Game of the Year Dragon's Dogma 2 to get its Dark Arisen-style expansion) was another look at Resident Evil Requiem, and we kind of got it, but not much.

Resident Evil Requiem - Creators' Message - Capcom Spotlight June 2025 - YouTube Watch On

During the "Resident Evil Requiem creators' message" segment of Capcom Spotlight, the game's director Koshi Nakanishi talked about some more details about the upcoming horror game; including that Leon Kennedy is "quite a bad match for horror," and that's why he's not in the game (this is the guy who appeared in a video at Summer Game Fest to say Resident Evil 9 won't be announced , just before it was announced, by the way).

In what is sure to not be a shocker to anyone who has played an RE Engine game before, Resident Evil 9 looks absolutely gorgeous. We got to see the interiors of what seems to be an abandoned hospital building and our protagonist Grace Ashcroft exploring it from both first and third person perspectives.

Alongside this we got a tiny glimpse at this game's main monster that scared us silly at Summer Game Fest , but Capcom kept it hidden under the cover of darkness for now.

