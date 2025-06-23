Thanks, Sony: Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 leaked on PlayStation, fan-favorite monster Lagiacrus brings a friend as Capcom gets pummeled for longstanding issues

Monster Hunter Wilds is about to hit the second major update in the game's roadmap , and Capcom will reveal more details about what's to come in a Capcom showcase later this week, at least that was meant to be the case before Sony leaked it.

While Monster Hunter Wilds is going through a bit of a rough patch – at least over on PC, where Steam reviews have hit mostly negative due to its performance – Capcom is still working away on updates. Capcom has announced a Capcom Spotlight stream for later this week where Monster Hunter Wilds is headlining alongside Resident Evil Requiem , Pragmata , and Street Fighter 6. Undoubtedly, this is where the details of the next title update appear, but Sony has jumped the gun, with PlayStation Store showing off new details.

Spoilers for Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 follow.

There was a pretty big teaser that Lagiacrus would be returning after seven years, and if you can believe it, Lagiacrus will be the big new monster included in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, the actual surprise is that the post mentions that "two fan-favorites return," which means Lagiacrus will be joined by another yet unknown monster.

On top of that, there will be an Arch-Tempered Uth Duna battle added to the game, as well as some layered weapons, event quests, and "a variety of paid cosmetic DLC extras." The PS Store revealed the update is set to release on June 30, so we'll be able to finally battle that big sea beast again in a week's time.

