Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers

News
By published

Okay, now bring back Gammoth

Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
(Image credit: Capcom)

We finally did it. And by it, I mean we annoyed Capcom enough that it finally put Lagriacus in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Lagiacrus was the flagship monster (the monster on the box with storyline importance) for Monster Hunter Tri, and it was the perfect way to show off that game's main gimmick of underwater combat. However, since the underwater stuff was nixed after the third generation of games was done, Lagiacrus has struggled to get out of the sea.

It did make an appearance in Monster Hunter Generations, as well as it's updated version Generations Ultimate, albeit in a bit of an underwhelming state, and it was seemingly once planned for Monster Hunter World but cut during development.

Despite taking a backseat, the monster has remained popular, coming in third during Capcom's Hunters' Choice poll for the series' 20th anniversary. That fandom has paid off, as Capcom showed a clip at the end of the Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 showcase which confirms that Lagiacrus is the next monster joining the game in summer 2025.

We didn't see much of it, but the teaser kicked off with the sound of water splashing before we were shown a monster carcass being thrown to the ground and a familiar set of claws grabbing onto it. Then, if it wasn't obvious enough, a watery background appeared with the 'Summer 2025' text.

The real question is how Capcom handles the monster this time. We've already heard that underwater combat won't be returning, but the blueprint for a more out-there fight is still present in Monster Hunter Wilds. I reckon the Lagiacrus battle will play out very similarly to Uth Duna. During the Uth Duna fight, the beast is able to retreat into the water where you can then pull down wreckage onto it to bring it back into the arena. Considering the teaser shows Lagaiacrus in that monster's home – the Scarlet Forest – I wouldn't be shocked if that unique trait returns too.

Monster Hunter Wilds has done pretty well sales-wise, with the game beating out Monster Hunter World by 40%.

See more PC Gaming News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap and all upcoming content
Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune in moonlight
Monster Hunter Wilds has already revealed its first free update, and it's adding one of my all-time favorite monsters this spring
Monster Hunter Wilds
As players worry Monster Hunter Wilds is too easy, Capcom is already gassing up "a new level of challenge" coming in the first free update
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Monster Hunter Wilds' final boss is even cooler than we thought: series experts point out attacks stitched together from iconic monsters throughout the series
A hunter runs towards a lunging Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds, greatsword held aloft
Monster Hunter Wilds fixes my biggest issue with World: the monsters themselves
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update is getting a showcase next week to unveil "a host" of new additions coming to the action RPG
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds beat Monster Hunter World, Capcom's previous defining mega-hit, by 40% in US launch month sales
Monster Hunter wilds screenshot showing a Rathian chasing a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quests give you an even better way to farm Decorations, and a brand new headpiece
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds director joined an online hunt in the new action RPG himself "only to promptly cart before anyone else" did: "I feel bad about that"
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch RTX 5080 gaming laptops on a purple background
RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows players are questioning the lack of modern day segments: "what happened to Layla, Desmond, and Basim?"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners changed the way they introduce Abby so fans don’t get "spoiled in between seasons": "It felt appropriate to give viewers that context right off the bat"
Red Dead Redemption screenshot of protagonist John Marston aiming a pistol
Ex GTA 6 dev says free and live service games are "eating everyone's time," and combined with "open world fatigue," it's getting harder to make players explore
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update is getting a showcase next week to unveil "a host" of new additions coming to the action RPG
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed close up on volume dial

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal
See more latest
Most Popular
Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch RTX 5080 gaming laptops on a purple background
RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners changed the way they introduce Abby so fans don’t get "spoiled in between seasons": "It felt appropriate to give viewers that context right off the bat"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows players are questioning the lack of modern day segments: "what happened to Layla, Desmond, and Basim?"
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 with SteelSeries gaming mouse on a desk
SteelSeries' new gaming keyboard shrinks my favorite Hall effect deck
Red Dead Redemption screenshot of protagonist John Marston aiming a pistol
Ex GTA 6 dev says free and live service games are "eating everyone's time," and combined with "open world fatigue," it's getting harder to make players explore
25 years after Malcolm in the Middle first aired, the revival series starts filming in just "a few days" – and Frankie Muniz is rewatching the original to prepare
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom
My Hero Academia and Gundam animator explains the issues behind anime shows getting shorter: "There is a shortage of professional staff in all sections"
Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin praises Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal for "spectacular" take on one of Part 2's most iconic scenes in season 2
Saw X
Billy the Puppet gives Saw fans some hope on the future of the horror franchise by updating his LinkedIn profile to "employed"