Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers

We finally did it. And by it, I mean we annoyed Capcom enough that it finally put Lagriacus in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Lagiacrus was the flagship monster (the monster on the box with storyline importance) for Monster Hunter Tri, and it was the perfect way to show off that game's main gimmick of underwater combat. However, since the underwater stuff was nixed after the third generation of games was done, Lagiacrus has struggled to get out of the sea.

It did make an appearance in Monster Hunter Generations, as well as it's updated version Generations Ultimate, albeit in a bit of an underwhelming state, and it was seemingly once planned for Monster Hunter World but cut during development.

Despite taking a backseat, the monster has remained popular, coming in third during Capcom's Hunters' Choice poll for the series' 20th anniversary. That fandom has paid off, as Capcom showed a clip at the end of the Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 showcase which confirms that Lagiacrus is the next monster joining the game in summer 2025.

We didn't see much of it, but the teaser kicked off with the sound of water splashing before we were shown a monster carcass being thrown to the ground and a familiar set of claws grabbing onto it. Then, if it wasn't obvious enough, a watery background appeared with the 'Summer 2025' text.

The real question is how Capcom handles the monster this time. We've already heard that underwater combat won't be returning, but the blueprint for a more out-there fight is still present in Monster Hunter Wilds. I reckon the Lagiacrus battle will play out very similarly to Uth Duna. During the Uth Duna fight, the beast is able to retreat into the water where you can then pull down wreckage onto it to bring it back into the arena. Considering the teaser shows Lagaiacrus in that monster's home – the Scarlet Forest – I wouldn't be shocked if that unique trait returns too.

Monster Hunter Wilds has done pretty well sales-wise, with the game beating out Monster Hunter World by 40%.