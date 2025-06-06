Street Fighter 6's third DLC season is a banger with possibly the weirdest DLC pick to date – announced by AEW's Kenny Omega playing dress-up

Capcom has announced Street Fighter 6' season 3 lineup at Summer Game Fest, with a host of fan-favourites returning, and possibly the strangest DLC pick to date.

Hot on the heels of launching the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and releasing Elena, the final Season 2 DLC, Capcom has confirmed Season 3 of Street Fighter 6 will be Alex, C. Viper, Sagat, and Ingrid, courtesy of AEW pro wrestler Kenny Omega cosplaying as all of them.

Capcom once again proves it can't move past Street Fighter 2, with it getting another rep this season, while Street Fighter 3 and 4 both get a second character on the roster with Alex and C. Viper, respectively.

However, Ingrid is the funny one, she was created specifically for Capcom Fighting All-Stars – a 3D crossover fighter which was canceled – before appearing in the extremely mid Capcom Fighting Evolution. The character has become somewhat of a meme within the Street Fighter community, but now she's in a canon Street Fighter game.

Meanwhile, Alex is the best possible pick Capcom could've made if you ask me. The poster boy of Street Fighter 3, who really should have been in the base game since it's the first in the series to be set after SF3. Plus, he's one of the finest fighting game characters ever made in my fine opinion, thanks to his hard-hitting pro wrestling style. And it's single-handedly confirmed that I will be sticking with SF6 for another year.

Capcom revealed that Sagat will be coming this summer, with C. Viper following in the fall. Meanwhile, we'll be waiting until 2026 for Alex and Ingrid, who are releasing in "early spring" and "late spring" respectively. We also saw a tiny bit of Sagat gameplay with an absolutely gorgeous rendition of his classic Thailand stage making an appearance.

