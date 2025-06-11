Resident Evil Requiem is playable in first and third-person, letting you toggle between perspectives whenever you want in the options menu
Village got the option as a post-launch addition, but Requiem will have it from the start
Capcom offered a substantial – but still all too brief – look at Resident Evil Requiem behind closed doors at Summer Game Fest, and while the meat of that hands-off gameplay demo was played in first-person, there was one more big surprise at the end. The devs revealed an in-game toggle allowing you to play Requiem from a third-person perspective.
While Capcom only briefly demonstrated the toggle, it appears you can use it at any time and move between first- and third-person modes whenever you want. The game seems to be fully playable in either mode – it’s just a question of whether you prefer seeing protagonist Grace Ashcroft or simply seeing through her eyes.
Having this option at launch is a big change for Resident Evil, which has spent the past several years split between old-school, third-person games like the remakes of 2, 3, and 4, and the new-school, first-person games like RE7 and Village.
Village did eventually get a third-person toggle of its own, but it was never an ideal way to play the game. Hopefully, a game designed from the ground up with this perspective in mind will be able to deliver a more robust experience from start to finish.
Either way, Resident Evil Requiem is looking like one hell of a survival-horror game, and one that might just deliver the biggest sense of terror in series history. Capcom’s more than proven its bona-fides in any perspective.
Capcom has delivered many of the best horror games ever made.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.