How to solve the Resident Evil Village bell puzzle and ring all five bells

If you want to know where the Resident Evil Village bells are then you've found yourself in the Atelier in Castle Dimitrescu. In this room there's a note about making the bells chime but the five Resident Evil Village bells are well hidden. So, what to do next?

To leave the Atelier in Castle Dimitrescu and move on with the story, you have to solve the Resident Evil Village five bells puzzle. The task is relatively straightforward in theory – find and shoot five bells to ring them all – but you need to know where to look and some are well hidden. If you’re struggling with this Resident Evil bell puzzle, we’re here to help you out.

How to solve the Resident Evil Village Bell puzzle in the Atelier

See the small note on the painting in the middle of the Atelier? It says: “Let the five bells of this chamber ring out”, and it’s the only hint you’ll get. It’s also a bit misleading though, as you must only make the five bells ring. There’s no need to let them ‘ring out’ (which, in fact, they won’t). After finding and hitting one, a small flame will start burning just above the bell. Here's where to find them all:

Resident Evil Village Bell 1

(Image credit: Capcom)

You may have already spotted this one, as it’s fairly easy to find. Just look to your left while standing in front of the painting in the middle of the room, and you can see it besides the white bust. There’s no need to use a bullet; you can easily reach it with the knife.

Resident Evil Village Bell 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Look at the opening in the wall behind the painting in the Atelier. Between the cogs, you’ll see a large swinging bell. The only way to hit it is with a bullet, so it’s time to draw your handgun. Make sure you get the timing right; if standing close by, there’ll be less chance of wasting a bullet.

Resident Evil Village Bell 3

(Image credit: Capcom)

Now, turn your back to the cogs and the swinging bell. On the other side of the Atelier, you’ll see a cabinet with a tiny bell on top. You’ll need another handgun bullet to make it swing.

Resident Evil Village Bell 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you look up, you’ll notice a chandelier hanging from the ceiling. The fourth bell is on top of it, but you can’t see it from here. Walk up the wooden stairs, and you can just see the top. If you miss it but hit the chandelier, it will start to swing and you can easily hit the bell again.

Resident Evil Village Bell 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

That leaves the fifth and final bell, which you can hit from the same position on top of the wooden staircase. You can see a window from here; the bell is outside. It’s fairly big, and can easily be shot with your handgun.

What happens after the Resident Evil Village bell puzzle is solved?

When the five bells are all ringing, you can proceed to the next area of Castle Dimitrescu. The large portrait on the wall swings open, and you’re free to go through. We won’t tell you what awaits you next… but good luck up there!