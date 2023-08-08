How to solve the Thorm Mausoleum painting puzzle in the Grand Mausoleum

The Baldur's Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum puzzle requires you to press each button below three paintings in a certain order. You can find the instructions on how to do so in a side chamber to the right of the main entrance, but in case you can't quite work it out, we have the answers right here for you. Here's how to solve the Thorm Mausoleum painting puzzle and make your way down to the Shar Temple in Baldur's Gate 3 .

Baldur's Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum painting puzzle solution

To access the Gauntlet of Shar, you'll need to enter a chamber at the back of the Thorm Mausoleum and press a series of buttons beneath the three paintings you'll find. One shows Moonrise Towers, another a grieving man next to a corpse, and finally a mighty king sitting on a throne. Disarm the traps you'll find dotted around the tomb first (use Baldur's Gate 3 companion Astarion for this, if you're less proficient with traps and lockpicking), then to solve the Thorm Mausoleum puzzle, press the buttons in the following order:

Button below the painting of Moonrise Towers (to your left as you enter the tomb)

(to your left as you enter the tomb) Button below the painting of the grieving man (to your right as you enter the tomb)

(to your right as you enter the tomb) Button below the painting of the man on a throne (on the back wall of the chamber)

If you don't disarm the traps, the room will be engulfed in thick black smoke and you'll have trouble moving around. The gargoyle heads also shoot at you, so don't forget to disarm those as well!

This puzzle can bug itself out sometimes, but keep going around and pressing the buttons in the above order until all paintings glow blue and the wall to the right of the last painting moves away, revealing a secret passage. Now, enter the passage, take the lift down - you've just completed the Thorm Mausoleum puzzle!