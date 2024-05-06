Manor Lords dev asks what the city builder should do next in Early Access, and the community is split

Manor Lords has already proven to be a massive hit, and it's only just entered Early Access. The developer wants to know what added content fans think should be prioritized in 2024, and it seems the community is split between two options in particular.

"What's the most important goal for Manor Lord's early access in 2024?" the dev asks in a Twitter poll. The four options are AI cities, castles and sieges, late game economy content, or other map types. With over 30,000 votes registered so far, additional map types are way in the back with just 8.8% of the vote, topped by late game economy content with 23.1%. The real winners are neck and neck - 33.1% of players want AI cities, while 35% want castles and sieges.

What's the most important goal for Manor Lord's early access in 2024?May 5, 2024

As it stands, Manor Lords features AI opponents, but they don't currently build their own cities, which some players believe has left the game feeling a bit empty. Similarly, the game features a castle planner tool that some players have been breaking to build makeshift fortresses, but it's not yet possible to build proper castles. Clearly, the playerbase wants both of those changed before much else happens.

Manor Lords has already been getting smaller fixes very quickly, but we'll have to wait and see how fast new content gets added. According to the Steam page, the game is set to "remain in Early Access for around a year, but that might change depending on how the design develops with player feedback."

Want to know how to increase approval in Manor Lords and get more people? We've got you covered at that link.