Dune: Awakening will get a roadmap "once the craziness of launch has died down," and the only time the survival MMO will charge for new content is "because it's something big"

Dune: Awakening has already amassed an impressive player base, hitting a peak of 189,333 just four days ago, with 66,085 people braving the desert at the time of writing. Still, people are frustrated with the endgame . It's a live-service survival MMO, so it's going to keep having features added on to it, and community manager Ignasi Miró Sastre, or Iggy, has revealed some of the dev team's future plans.

In the game's official Discord server, Iggy writes: "I think we want to also publish some sort of roadmap/plans for the future post at some point once the craziness of launch has died down. But all I can say is that there are plans for more PvE content."

This is great news for those of you who are sick of being rammed by other player's Ornithopters and just want to fight against Arrakis as a team, not battle other people.

When asked if this new material would be included in the battle pass DLC or not, Iggy responds: "Content will come as part of free updates, as far as I am aware. If it ever comes as part of a paid package, I imagine it would be because it's something big. But for now I think we have said we plan to release content for free, and then optional stuff via optional DLCs so we can actually afford rent, lights, and pineapple on pizza."

Ignoring the controversial pizza-topping choice (I actually quite like a bit of pineapple on mine if the mood is right) that makes it sound like most playable additions to the game will come at no extra cost, but optionals and nice-to-haves like cosmetics will be paid, which is a similar model to a lot of live-service games.

As for what exactly could be added, "I think Joel kinda leaked in the past that we plan to add more Hagga-Basin-like maps in the future as part of new content (also explaining how the overland map is setup)," Iggy writes. People reacted with fire and dancing sandworm emojis.

The Hagga-Basin is the starting area of Dune: Awakening. It's mostly PvE and doesn't allow players from other servers to come to whichever specific part of the map you've chosen as your base.

So, good news for those of you who enjoyed your starting hours, as more of these areas are coming.