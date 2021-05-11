Resident Evil Village film puzzle solution for House Beneviento

The Resident Evil Village film puzzle can stop you escaping House Beneviento’s creepy basement if you don't know what to do. And not staying a minute longer than necessary in that Resident Evil Village location is probably high on your list. Unfortunately, you can’t leave without solving the Resident Evil film puzzle in the Study room first.

Whether you’re struggling to get the correct film combination, or you can’t find the missing piece of film, we’re here to help you get through this House Beneviento Resident Evil Village film puzzle.

1. Where to find the film projector puzzle in House Beneviento

(Image credit: Capcom)

The film projector is located in the basement (B1) of House Beneviento. If you stand with your back towards the lift, the projector is on your left. The room is called the ‘Study’.

If you enter the Study right after your arrival in the basement, you will see the film projector on the wooden desk in the middle of the room. However, you can’t interact with it yet, and there aren’t any notes on the desk either. Just continue to explore the rest of the basement first.

2. Get the missing piece of Resident Evil Village film

(Image credit: Capcom)

You may have noticed this on your first visit to the Study; there’s a film strip missing from the projector. If you can’t find it, you may have overlooked it while examining the Mia doll in the Doll Workshop. The piece of film you’re looking for is hidden inside the doll’s mouth. Stand next to the doll and click ‘examine mouth’ to see it.

Unfortunately, you can’t take the film out without ‘some kind of tool’. First, you have to leave the Doll Workshop by entering the combination code (it’s on the wedding ring you find on the doll's hand after you wash the blood off), and then you need to complete the Resident Evil Village music box puzzle. You can find the music box in the Storage Room down the hallway, first door on the left. Basically, you need to arrange the cylinders in the right order.

Once you complete the music box puzzle, you get rewarded with a pair of tweezers. This is the ‘some kind of tool’ you’re looking for. Time to head back to Beneviento’s Doll Workshop and use them to get your missing film strip from the doll’s mouth.

3. The Resident Evil film puzzle order

(Image credit: Capcom)

Once you have the missing piece of Resident Evil Village film, you can go back to the Study. First, you must click ‘examine’ to add the film to the projector. The five pieces are now complete.

Next, you must put them in the correct order. You’ll find a note on the desk that says: ‘Our happy family’, followed by a list of hints (numbered 1 to 5, just like the film strips). Here’s every hint linked to the correct piece of film:

Rose’s best friend in the whole wide world: this is Rose’s toy, so choose the film with the stuffed animals. She really likes this fairytale: choose the book that says ‘Village of Shadows’ on the cover. The most important thing in the world to us: baby Rose. A wedding gift from grandma: the music box. Proof of Ethan’s everlasting love for me: the hand with the wedding ring.

To change the order, simply go left or right to select the film you want, then click ‘ok’. Drag it to the right number, then click ‘ok’ again.

4. What does the film in House Beneviento show?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Rather than the cozy family videos you might expect, the film projection shows us a creepy room with an old, stone well and a rocking crib (yes, it’s rocking by itself). You don’t really need to remember any of this; the story will eventually take you to the well. For now, you can leave the film projector puzzle and enter the new room that just opened up in front of you.

House Beneviento’s film puzzle is now complete, and you’re one step closer to escaping the basement!

