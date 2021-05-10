How to get the Resident Evil Village Beneviento treasure

The Resident Evil Village Beneviento treasure is definitely one of the hardest treasures to collect in Resident Evil Village. Not only do you need to find a missing part of Claudia Beneviento’s tombstone, but you will also face an angry giant and several undead. On top of that, Beneviento’s treasure can only be found within a certain timeframe, so there’s a good chance of missing it. Here’s everything you need to know to make sure you get your treasure (and a lot of Lei):

Where and when to find Beneviento’s treasure in Resident Evil Village

(Image credit: Capcom)

On your first visit to House Beneviento, you will walk past the grave of a girl called Claudia Beneviento at 1. It’s right in front of the door that asks you to ‘give up your memories’. There’s nothing you can do at this point though; you must first complete the House Beneviento section and then leave the area. It’s important to know that you can only get the Beneviento treasure before entering Moreau’s Reservoir though (on your third visit to the Village). After that, the small mausoleum with the missing part of the Beneviento tombstone at 2 won’t open anymore. So if you don’t want to miss it, you should start searching for the Beneviento treasure as soon as you leave the Beneviento residence.

Get the broken slab for the Beneviento tombstone

(Image credit: Capcom)

After you return from House Beneviento and the tombstone location, make your way back to the Village. If you go to the Maiden of War square and walk up to the graves (slightly to the north), two undead will spawn. The first will crawl out from under the snow, but the second one opens the small mausoleum. Kill them both, then enter the mausoleum and grab the ‘Broken Slab’. You need to return this to Claudia’s grave in order to get the Beneviento Treasure.

Return to Beneviento’s treasure on the map

(Image credit: Capcom)

Unfortunately, we’re not quite there yet. As soon as you reach the Beneviento grave, a big, scary guy with a massive axe will jump down from the bushes, so you need to make sure you’re prepared for a fight. This mini-boss is quite strong and will require several bombs and lots of bullets. It’s wise to bring pipe bombs and mines with you. You can buy them from the Duke (whom you will pass on your way back to Beneviento’s treasure), or create them from recipes. If you lack the resources, consider exploring the Village a bit more first.

This will be a close-range fight, so a shotgun with plenty of ammo is going to be a great help. Get plenty of handgun ammo too, but use that on the weaker undead rather than the big guy (unless you run out of other options).

How to defeat the giant and get Beneviento’s treasure

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you have enough ammo and explosives, you’re ready to get Beneviento’s treasure. The giant axe-wielder will appear right in front of you, so be prepared to run to your left or right as soon as you get there. Dodging him is relatively easy though: just keep running around Claudia Beneviento’s tomb while continuously turning around to shoot, and you’ll be fine.

This path is also great for placing mines, as the giant will always step on them while following you. Just be careful; if you go too fast and you’re on the opposite side of the tomb, the giant will jump to the other side. This, too, can be easily dodged as long as you keep moving.

From time to time, the giant will summon a few undead to aid him. There’s three things you can do: stay out of their way (they’re slow enough to pull this off), shoot them, or let the giant kill them. The latter will only accidentally hurt them though, so this would require expert timing. It’s probably the easiest to shoot the undead with the handgun, and then switch back to explosives for the giant.

The reward: Beneviento’s treasure

(Image credit: Capcom)

When the giant and all the smaller enemies are dead you can, finally, get your reward! All you need to do now, is place the broken slab on the grave. The upper part of the tomb will be move and reveal Berengario’s Chalice. This treasure will fetch 18,000 Lei at the Duke’s shop. Don’t forget to pick up the loot dropped by the enemies you killed as well - the Giant Crystal Axe from the giant in particular is worth a decent amount of cash.

And that’s how you get the Beneviento treasure! Ready for some grave robbing?