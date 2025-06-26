Playing a horror game is my worst nightmare, but these two gnarly farming sims make me want to brave the genre

I could play farming sims until the cows come home. In fact, I'd say I'm something of a veteran of the sub-genre at this point. Raised on Harvest Moon: It's A Wonderful Life on the GameCube as a kid, I've constantly gravitated towards games like Stardew Valley over the years – not only for the rewarding sense of progression they afford, but for the comforting feeling they so often bring. The idea behind so many farming sims is undeniably appealing, too. I mean, who hasn't daydreamed about packing it all in to carve out a new life for yourself by tending to crops, raising animals, and potentially even finding love?

Conversely, if you were to ask me which genre I actively avoid, my answer is always the same: horror. With very few exceptions, you'd aptly have to drag me kicking and screaming to play some of the best horror games out there. I scare easily, okay! My nervous simply heart can't handle the fright factor, or the unease they evoke.

But ever since I clapped eyes on developer Perfect Garbage's Grave Seasons, and Neverway from Coldblood Inc, I've been questioning everything. The two upcoming farming life sims headed our way play around with the classic tropes of the genre by introducing an undercurrent of horror (in their own distinct ways), and despite my usual disinclination towards the latter, I'm completely drawn to the concept behind both. Just when I thought I'd had my fill of horror to last a lifetime with Alan Wake 2, Grave Seasons and Neverway threaten to change my mind, and what's perhaps more surprising is how excited I am to give them the chance to do just that.

Sinister secrets

(Image credit: Blumhouse Games)

Cozy horror (Image credit: Perfect Garbage) With Haunted Chocolatier still miles away, farming sim with serial killers Grave Seasons is here to scratch that cozy horror itch until it bleeds

Since I'm so well versed when it comes to farming/life sims, a part of me is always looking for new experiences that do something different. While horror might not be at the top of my list of ways to do that, both Grave Seasons and Neverway look set to put such an original spin on the classic formula of starting over fresh on a farm in a new community, and transforming a piece of land that's yours to shape and care for.

Take Grave Seasons – it has all of the makings of the best farming games out there, from growing crops, to fishing, mining and selling your goods, but not all is as it seems in the town of Ashenbridge. Something sinister lurks that you'll have to root out, and that something is a serial killer. Yes, in the cozy backdrop that you now call home, murders have begun to plague the streets, and in between plucking tomatoes and reeling in your next catch, you'll be investigating the grisly killings.

As much as it's sure to be unsettling and dark, I'm a complete sucker for a good murder mystery, and with a penchant for detective work, I'm at once curious to see how the serial killer aspect juxtaposes with the classic comfy vibes of a farming sim. Plus, it's said that everything you do (or don't do) matters in your hunt for the killer, which is my bread and butter as a fan of narrative-led experiences with choices and consequences.

(Image credit: Coldblood Inc)

Neverway, on the other hand, sees you take on the role of Fiona who quits her dead-end job to start anew on a farm. Leaving your job for an agricultural escape is at once familiar, as are the many things you can get up to – such as, of course, growing crops, crafting items, cooking, and decorating your home – but Coldblood Inc takes the classic concept of starting over and all of the mainstay ingredients of the genre and entirely shakes them up. How? Well, by turning you into the immortal herald of a dead god. Indebted to the said god, you'll have to keep your own life from falling apart as you set out in search of a nightmare realm that's starting to seep into your reality.

I love how both games promise to play around with the established ideas of the farming life sims and infuse them with distinct horror twists that even I can get on board with. I'm already itching to uncover the face behind the murders in Grave Seasons, and it's not everyday you shoot for a fresh start and become a herald to a god in the process. The more I think about the concepts of both games, the more they grow on me.

Looking for love

(Image credit: Blumhouse Games)

Ask anyone who knows me and they'll tell you how much I love, well, love. Romance has always been a big draw for me in every major form of media, and video games are no exception. Happily for me, developing romantic relationships is often a feature in the farming/life sim genre, and outside of helping my land thrive, it's probably one of the biggest sources of motivation for me to restart the likes of Stardew Valley multiple times. Sure, I own that I'm a hopeless romantic who's always kicking my feet whenever wooing ensues, but forming bonds with characters (friendships included) helps me feel so connected to the world I'm in.

Nothing, and I mean nothing, will make me brave horror quite like the promise of romance, which is also partly why I'm so very on board with both Grave Seasons and Neverway… because, you guessed it, I can date and form friendships. But it's not just because of the simple fact that I can form relationships, it's also down to the way bonds actually matter and play a role in different ways in both games.

(Image credit: Coldblood Inc)

In Grave Seasons, who you build up trust with and complete quests for will matter in your search for the murderer, and everything you do will affect how the story plays out. And since you don't know who is committing these heinous crimes, you could even end up romancing the serial killer without knowing it. I mean, come on. Talk about a high stakes dating scene. The context of the story only promises to bring added weight to the relationships you form, and I can't wait to see where my choices in love lead me.

Neverway also features a lineup of dateable characters, all with their own unique storylines and routines. But the relationships you form have the added perk of being tied to fighting skills. Each bond you develop is said to unlock different buffs and combat abilities, which will no doubt add an extra layer of motivation when it comes to getting to know the locals.

I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch, of course, but both Grave Seasons and Neverway unexpectedly speak to me, and I can't wait to see if they bring me out of my horror-protected cocoon. The very fact that I'm already convinced both games will be day-one pick ups for me feels like a step in a new direction, and I'm already looking forward to discovering if these farming sims will actually make me enjoy the horror aspect.

