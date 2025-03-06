Is REPO coming to consoles?

Let’s see if a REPO PS5 or broader console release is on the cards

A scary emoji shown in horror game REPO.
(Image credit: Semiwork)

Any news on REPO coming to PS5 or other consoles would be more than welcome as the popular horror extraction game is currently only available in early access on PC. If your preferred platform is the PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, you won’t be able to explore nightmarish places like the Swiftbroom Academy and the resident REPO monsters just yet. This guide will keep you up to date with the latest news on a future REPO console release.

Will REPO release on consoles?

The loading screen in horror game REPO.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

There have been no official announcements about a REPO console release yet, which means it’s not expected to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch anytime soon. However, on the bright side, developer Semiwork hasn't said anything to discourage our hopes for a console release either. The matter could still be undecided, as console ports don’t just depend on a game’s initial success but also its lasting popularity. If REPO remains popular among PC players in the coming months, the chances of its arrival on consoles will increase.

If REPO decides to make the jump, it’ll likely land on one of the latest-gen consoles; the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Similar to previously PC-exclusive indie games like Valheim, an Xbox release could be paired with availability on Xbox Game Pass.

A console version of REPO would probably arrive after the game’s full launch (version 1.0), given the fact that games in their early access stage are rare on consoles. The developers expect the early access period to last between six months and a year, which would place the REPO console release in September 2025 at the earliest. Remember, this is all just speculation.

REPO PS5 release news

Confusingly enough, there’s a ‘R.E.P.O Horror’ store page in the PlayStation store, with ‘announced’ as the current status and a tentative release window of 2025. However, it doesn’t mention developer Semiwork, the concept art looks somewhat different, and the game’s description mentions a different REPO team size. Until Semiwork has confirmed anything, it’s best to assume that this page is a REPO copycat instead of the real thing.

If you're sticking with PC early access for now, you should make sure you know how to revive in REPO to help your teammates.

