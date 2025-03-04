How to revive players in REPO

Guides
By
published

To revive a player in REPO, you need to bring their head to the extraction site and meet the loot quota

A cart being driven to the extraction point in horror game REPO.
(Image credit: Semiwork)

Knowing how to revive in REPO is extremely important because it may save your team a restart. While dying itself is devilishly easy in this monster-ridden horror game, the reviving mechanic comes with a few caveats. If a run-in with a local monstrosity proves fatal, you either have to wait for your teammates to collect your remains (and rob the place) or you’ll respawn at extremely low HP - which doesn’t exactly improve your survival chances. So, this guide will show you how to revive teammates in REPO, preferably with a health boost, and what the consequences are for failing to revive a teammate.

How to revive teammates in REPO

Fallen player heads used for reviving in horror game REPO.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

If a REPO player perishes after a run-in with one of the game’s many monsters, their robot character is disassembled, turning them into a ‘Broken One’. This player won’t be able to do anything until they’re either revived or the match has ended - and that includes talking, as Broken Ones are excluded from the in-game voice chat.

To revive a teammate, the most important thing you’ll need is the player’s head, which must be returned to the extraction point. You should find the head somewhere near the location of your teammate’s demise; open the map (press TAB) and look for a dot the same color as the fallen teammate’s character, showing you their last location. The picture above provides an example of what the remains of a decapitated REPO player look like. When you’ve found the head, pick it up (just like any other item) and drop it on the extraction platform.

Arrows pointing to the loot quota and extraction platform in horror game REPO.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Unfortunately, this won’t revive the teammate just yet as you also need to reach the loot quota. Keep adding loot to the extraction platform (see arrow on the left) until the total value matches the quota displayed at the top right of the screen (arrow on the right). With a larger REPO team size, revives should be much easier to pull off.

Upon activation, your teammate will respawn at the extraction point with only 1 HP, but they can walk into the truck to boost this up to 25 HP. Upon the player’s successful return to the service ship, their HP bar is fully replenished.

What to do when a REPO revive fails

The HP bar in horror game REPO.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

If you fail to revive a teammate, the unfortunate Broken One either needs to wait until the rest of the team safely reaches the service ship and starts a new round or until the remaining teammates have fallen as well. Naturally, that last one is the less desirable outcome, as it means you’ll need to start over.

A player who automatically revives at the start of the round rather than at the extraction point will start the next round with only 1 HP, which isn’t ideal. Luckily, it’s possible to share your HP with your allies in REPO, so if that happens, you can give some of your own health to the player with 1 HP. Stand behind them, aim at their back, and hold the left mouse button to reallocate 10 HP to them. In other words, if you start with 80 HP and your ally with 1, one HP swap will drop your HP to 70 and boost theirs to 11. You can repeat this step as necessary, but be mindful of your own health!

To keep track of your health, look at the top left of the screen; the green numbers next to the plus sign are your health points. If it says 100/100, your HP is still full, but if it says 50/100, you’ve only got half your life left. All in all, it’s best to avoid HP reallocation as much as possible by reviving your REPO allies using the head-to-extraction-point method.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Marloes Valentina Stella
Marloes Valentina Stella

I’m a freelance journalist who (surprise!) kind of has a thing for videogames. When I’m not working on guides for GamesRadar, you can probably find me somewhere in Teyvat, Novigrad, or Whiterun. Unless I’m feeling competitive, in which case you should try Erangel. You can also find my words on PCGamesN, Fanbyte, PCGamer, Polygon, Esports Insider, and Game Rant.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Three players in a REPO game.
How many people can play REPO?
a scary floating head screaming
With over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews already, a new co-op horror game with the spirit of Lethal Company has officially popped off
Buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite
Can you buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite?
STALKER 2 tips
10 STALKER 2 tips to help you survive in the Zone
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 screenshot
Every Stalker 2 guide to help you survive in the Zone
STALKER 2 repair weapons
How to repair weapons in STALKER 2
Latest in Horror Games
A cart being driven to the extraction point in horror game REPO.
How to revive players in REPO
Three players in a REPO game.
How many people can play REPO?
a scary floating head screaming
With over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews already, a new co-op horror game with the spirit of Lethal Company has officially popped off
FEAR FA 98
Survival horror clatters into soccer royalty as "Silent Hill mixed with FIFA 98" offers up a Steam Next Fest demo that I could never have imagined would work this well
The Void Below
The scariest horror game I've played in 2025 is a Steam Next Fest demo that triggers my thalassophobia even more than Subnautica
A screenshot of the game Qualia shows a robot hand and human hand touching pointer fingers.
The weirdest Steam Next Fest horror demo is only 5 minutes long, but I've been thinking about its freaky Severance vibes for days
Latest in Guides
A cart being driven to the extraction point in horror game REPO.
How to revive players in REPO
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases: Where to search them
Monster Hunter Wilds Whoppers
How to catch a Monster Hunter Wilds Whopper
Three players in a REPO game.
How many people can play REPO?
Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar
Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar location
Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle
Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle location
More about horror
Three players in a REPO game.

How many people can play REPO?
a scary floating head screaming

With over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews already, a new co-op horror game with the spirit of Lethal Company has officially popped off

Still from upcoming horror movie The Woman in the Yard

Blumhouse horror movie The Woman in the Yard's new trailer has genre fans trying to predict its twist – and some of their theories sound pretty plausible
See more latest