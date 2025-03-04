How to revive players in REPO

Knowing how to revive in REPO is extremely important because it may save your team a restart. While dying itself is devilishly easy in this monster-ridden horror game, the reviving mechanic comes with a few caveats. If a run-in with a local monstrosity proves fatal, you either have to wait for your teammates to collect your remains (and rob the place) or you’ll respawn at extremely low HP - which doesn’t exactly improve your survival chances. So, this guide will show you how to revive teammates in REPO, preferably with a health boost, and what the consequences are for failing to revive a teammate.

How to revive teammates in REPO

(Image credit: Semiwork)

If a REPO player perishes after a run-in with one of the game’s many monsters, their robot character is disassembled, turning them into a ‘Broken One’. This player won’t be able to do anything until they’re either revived or the match has ended - and that includes talking, as Broken Ones are excluded from the in-game voice chat.

To revive a teammate, the most important thing you’ll need is the player’s head, which must be returned to the extraction point. You should find the head somewhere near the location of your teammate’s demise; open the map (press TAB) and look for a dot the same color as the fallen teammate’s character, showing you their last location. The picture above provides an example of what the remains of a decapitated REPO player look like. When you’ve found the head, pick it up (just like any other item) and drop it on the extraction platform.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Unfortunately, this won’t revive the teammate just yet as you also need to reach the loot quota. Keep adding loot to the extraction platform (see arrow on the left) until the total value matches the quota displayed at the top right of the screen (arrow on the right). With a larger REPO team size, revives should be much easier to pull off.

Upon activation, your teammate will respawn at the extraction point with only 1 HP, but they can walk into the truck to boost this up to 25 HP. Upon the player’s successful return to the service ship, their HP bar is fully replenished.

What to do when a REPO revive fails

(Image credit: Semiwork)

If you fail to revive a teammate, the unfortunate Broken One either needs to wait until the rest of the team safely reaches the service ship and starts a new round or until the remaining teammates have fallen as well. Naturally, that last one is the less desirable outcome, as it means you’ll need to start over.

A player who automatically revives at the start of the round rather than at the extraction point will start the next round with only 1 HP, which isn’t ideal. Luckily, it’s possible to share your HP with your allies in REPO, so if that happens, you can give some of your own health to the player with 1 HP. Stand behind them, aim at their back, and hold the left mouse button to reallocate 10 HP to them. In other words, if you start with 80 HP and your ally with 1, one HP swap will drop your HP to 70 and boost theirs to 11. You can repeat this step as necessary, but be mindful of your own health!

To keep track of your health, look at the top left of the screen; the green numbers next to the plus sign are your health points. If it says 100/100, your HP is still full, but if it says 50/100, you’ve only got half your life left. All in all, it’s best to avoid HP reallocation as much as possible by reviving your REPO allies using the head-to-extraction-point method.

