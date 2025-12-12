Forest 3: Everything we know so far about the upcoming survival horror game

One of the biggest surprises of the 2025 Game Awards was the reveal of Forest 3. If you love playing the best survival horror games like us, chances are you've put some decent hours into The Forest and Son of the Forest as well. Well, now a new game in the series is on its way, and it's got an exciting sci-fi twist to look forward to.

While information is still pretty thin at the moment, we've gathered all the latest news and details gleaned from the recently released trailer to make sure you're as up to speed as possible on the upcoming horror game. In the guide, we have information on when the Forest 3 release window may be, its trailer, and a bunch of story and gameplay breakdowns that we've spotted already. So if you are ready to struggle to stay alive in a virtual world once again, keep reading for everything that you need to know about Forest 3.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Currently, the Forest 3 release date is unconfirmed. However, we do know that the title is happening, and on the way, thanks to a reveal trailer at the 2025 Game Awards. Since the last game in the series, Son of the Forest, was delayed twice, it makes sense that the studio is hesitant to set a firm release window at the moment.

However, we are guessing that we'll get a period of Early Access (just like we did with the previous games) here, so maybe we'll be able to get our hands on it soon. No platforms have been revealed either at the moment, but it seems like it will definitely be coming to PC if it follows a similar release to past titles.

We are keeping our eyes peeled for more news as it comes, but personally, I don't see Forest 3 arriving before 2027. We'll update this page as soon as concrete information, either proving me right or wrong, is announced.

Forest 3 trailer

Forest 3 World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The reveal trailer for Forest 3 was shown during the 2025 Game Awards, and it's pretty intense. If you can't handle gross worm monsters or a creepy atmosphere, turn back now, folks. However, if that sounds right up your street, you can watch the teaser for yourself above.

Forest 3 gameplay

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

It looks like Forest 3 will be a survival game just like its predecessors, only this time, instead of facing cannibals, you'll be trying to best massive monsters, from zombie-like swamp people to giant tentacle-wielding monstrosities.

While we didn't see any crafting per se in the teaser shown during The Game Awards, we did see the main character picking up some worms, which we assume means that the new game will also have us collecting crafting resources again. Some sci-fi tech that looked to be a scanner of some sort was also shown in the teaser. This new gadget seems like it'll replace Kelvin's method of having written commands on a piece of paper from Sons of the Forest when it comes to directing tasks.

Details are still very unclear at this stage, but one gameplay detail that we do know for certain is that there will be shooting involved with combat. The main focus of the reveal trailer showcased a bunch of action shots of our new hero blasting monsters with energy beams and taking down some colossal foes in the process. It seems like combat is going to play a massive part in the upcoming title, and we are pretty excited about slaying some big beasts. In the meantime, you can also read our Son of the Forest review to get a recap on the series' past.

Forest 3 story

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

We don't have an official synopsis yet, but the trailer shown during the 2025 Game Awards opens with us hanging out in a cool-looking spaceship before something goes wrong and we are pulled off course from our initial trip to Earth.

The teaser then shows us stranded on an alien-looking planet, filled with strange fauna, desolate landscapes, and some very nasty-looking creatures as well. It's unclear if this strange, seemingly sci-fi setting (who knows, this may be a weird version of Earth as well) ties into the Forest timeline set up by the previous games, or if it is a new standalone spin-off.

We will keep you posted as soon as more details head our way, but for now, we can rest easy knowing that the upcoming game looks to be downright unsettling and the new foes that we will meet will probably be haunting our nightmares as well. Exciting times!

Forest 3 development